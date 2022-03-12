How to watch Lakers vs. Wizards: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

By 1 Quarter
The specialists predicted a win for the Los Angeles Lakers, but it surely’s no certain factor at this level. It is nonetheless tight after one quarter, with Los Angeles main 29-28 over the Washington Wizards. Small ahead LeBron James has led the best way up to now for the Lakers, as he has 12 factors and 4 assists along with two boards.
Los Angeles has been led by LBJ, who up to now has 12 factors and 4 assists together with two rebounds.
Los Angeles and Washington have actually performed as in the event that they’re avenging a loss, as a result of they’re. Los Angeles should maintain the stress on with three quarters left to go.
Who’s Enjoying
Washington @ Los Angeles
Present Data: Washington 29-35; Los Angeles 28-37
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are on the highway once more on Friday and play in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET March 11 at Crypto.com Area. Each groups took a loss of their final recreation, so that they’ll have loads of motivation to get the ‘W.’
The Wizards had been inside putting distance however could not shut the hole on Wednesday as they fell 115-109 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Energy ahead Kristaps Porzingis (19 factors), energy ahead Rui Hachimura (18 factors), and energy ahead Kyle Kuzma (17 factors) had been the highest scorers for Washington.
In the meantime, Los Angeles fought the great combat of their extra time recreation in opposition to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday however wound up with a less-than-desirable consequence, falling 139-130. A silver lining for the Lakers was the play of level guard Russell Westbrook, who had 30 factors and 6 assists together with eight boards.
Washington is predicted to lose this subsequent one by 4.5. The good bettors have been those to maintain their cash on Washington’s opponents each time they hit the highway.
Washington is now 29-35 whereas Los Angeles sits at 28-37. Washington is 17-17 after losses this 12 months, Los Angeles 18-18.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- The place: Crypto.com Area — Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive free of charge. Regional restrictions might apply.)
- Observe: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Price: $15.30
Odds
The Lakers are a 4.5-point favourite in opposition to the Wizards, based on the newest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had been proper according to the betting neighborhood on this one, as the sport opened as a 4.5-point unfold, and stayed proper there.
Over/Beneath: -112
See NBA picks for each single recreation, together with this one, from SportsLine’s superior pc mannequin. Get picks now.
Collection Historical past
Washington have received seven out of their final 11 video games in opposition to Los Angeles.
- Apr 28, 2021 – Washington 116 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Feb 22, 2021 – Washington 127 vs. Los Angeles 124
- Nov 29, 2019 – Los Angeles 125 vs. Washington 103
- Mar 26, 2019 – Los Angeles 124 vs. Washington 106
- Dec 16, 2018 – Washington 128 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Nov 09, 2017 – Washington 111 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Oct 25, 2017 – Los Angeles 102 vs. Washington 99
- Mar 28, 2017 – Washington 119 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Feb 02, 2017 – Washington 116 vs. Los Angeles 108
- Mar 27, 2016 – Washington 101 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Dec 02, 2015 – Los Angeles 108 vs. Washington 104
Harm Report for Los Angeles
- Malik Monk: Sport-Time Determination (Shoulder)
- Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)
- Anthony Davis: Out (Foot)
Harm Report for Washington
- Vernon Carey Jr.: Sport-Time Determination (Hip)
- Bradley Beal: Out for the Season (Wrist)
