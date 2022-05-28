How to watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid: Champions League final live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Champions League final has arrived. Europe crowns its champion on Saturday on CBS and Paramount+.

Who’s Playing

Real Madrid @ Liverpool

What to Know

Real Madrid is set to take on Liverpool in the Champions League final at 3 p.m. ET May 28th at Stade de France.

Real Madrid is coming off of a 3-1 second-leg victory over Manchester City three weeks ago. Liverpool is coming off of a 3-2 second-leg win over Villarreal three weeks ago.

Last season, Real Madrid was a legit contender for the championship, making it all the way to the semi-finals before losing to Chelsea on scores of 1-1 and 0-2. As for the Reds, they made it all the way to the quarter-finals but were eliminated by Real Madrid on scores of 1-3 and 0-0.

Can Real Madrid stymie the favorites? Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

Craving even more coverage of the world’s game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, May 28 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+ (Try it free)

Location: Stade de France — Saint-Denis, France

Studio: Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards

Commentators: Clive Tyldesley and Rob Green | Rules expert: Christina Unkel

On-site: Peter Schmeichel, Jules Breach, Jenny Chiu and Guillem Balagué

Odds: Liverpool +104; Draw +270; Madrid +245 (via Caesars Sportsbook)