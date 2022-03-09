The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.
Who’s Playing
Sporting CP @ Manchester City
What to Know
Manchester City is hoping for another win. They didn’t even let Sporting CP onto the board and left with a 5-0 victory three weeks ago. So long as Man City remains within four, they will secure a sure spot in the next round.
The teams are set to face off at Etihad Stadium at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, March 9th, the winner advancing to the quarter-finals. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.
Craving even more coverage of the world’s game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
Wednesday’s broadcast schedule
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+
- Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+
- Manchester City vs. Sporting CP, 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Sporting CP
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV/Live stream: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Man City -675; Draw +675; Sporting CP +1750
Featured Game | Manchester City vs. Sporting CP
The post How to watch Manchester City vs. Sporting CP: Live stream, TV channel, Wednesday’s Champions League game time first appeared on CBS Sports.