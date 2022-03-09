How to watch Manchester City vs. Sporting CP: Live stream, TV channel, Wednesday’s Champions League game time

The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who’s Playing

Sporting CP @ Manchester City

What to Know

Manchester City is hoping for another win. They didn’t even let Sporting CP onto the board and left with a 5-0 victory three weeks ago. So long as Man City remains within four, they will secure a sure spot in the next round.

The teams are set to face off at Etihad Stadium at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, March 9th, the winner advancing to the quarter-finals. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.

Wednesday’s broadcast schedule

How To Watch

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Man City -675; Draw +675; Sporting CP +1750