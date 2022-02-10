How to watch Memphis vs. Tulane: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

Tulane @ Memphis

Current Records: Tulane 10-10; Memphis 12-8

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Tulane Green Wave and the Memphis Tigers will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. Both teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

Everything went Tulane’s way against the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday as they made off with an 86-66 win. The Green Wave can attribute much of their success to guard Jaylen Forbes, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 26 points.

Meanwhile, Memphis took their game against the UCF Knights on Saturday by a conclusive 88-60 score. Four players on the Tigers scored in the double digits: forward Josh Minott (16), guard Tyler Harris (15), center Jalen Duren (14), and guard Lester Quinones (10). Harris had some trouble finding his footing against East Carolina two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Tulane have to know they’ll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10 point spread they are up against. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Tulane up to 10-10 and Memphis to 12-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Green Wave enter the matchup with only 5.1 steals given up per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. But the Tigers rank 30th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.7 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum — Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum — Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Tulane.

Dec 29, 2021 – Tulane 85 vs. Memphis 84

Feb 24, 2021 – Memphis 61 vs. Tulane 46

Dec 16, 2020 – Memphis 80 vs. Tulane 74

Feb 29, 2020 – Memphis 74 vs. Tulane 67

Dec 30, 2019 – Memphis 84 vs. Tulane 73

Mar 14, 2019 – Memphis 83 vs. Tulane 68

Feb 20, 2019 – Memphis 102 vs. Tulane 76

Jan 13, 2019 – Memphis 83 vs. Tulane 79

Feb 17, 2018 – Memphis 68 vs. Tulane 63

Jan 09, 2018 – Memphis 96 vs. Tulane 89

Mar 02, 2017 – Memphis 92 vs. Tulane 70

Jan 08, 2017 – Memphis 80 vs. Tulane 59

Mar 12, 2016 – Memphis 74 vs. Tulane 54

Feb 13, 2016 – Tulane 94 vs. Memphis 87

Dec 29, 2015 – Memphis 77 vs. Tulane 65

Injury Report for Memphis

Emoni Bates: Game-Time Decision (Back)

John Camden: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for Tulane

No Injury Information