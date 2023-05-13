How to watch Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

New York Knicks @ Miami Heat

Regular Season Records: New York 47-35, Miami 44-38

Current Series Standings: Miami 3, New York 2

How To Watch

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Kaseya Center — Miami, Florida

ESPN

What to Know

On Friday, the Miami Heat will combat it out towards the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. The Heat are out to stay their five-game house win streak alive.

The Heat almost definitely are not too glad after their contemporary playoff sport towards the Knicks. Miami took a 112-103 hit to the loss column by the hands of New York on Wednesday.

The Heat’s defeat happened in spite of a high quality sport from Jimmy Butler, who earned 19 issues in conjunction with 9 assists, 7 rebounds, and four steals. Butler (who blocked two photographs) has now blocked no less than two the final 3 times he is performed.

The Heat are a win clear of taking the collection as they lead the Knicks 3-2. Check again on CBS Sports after the sport to see if the Heat can advance or if the Knicks drive a Game 7.

Odds

Miami are a forged 5.5-point favourite towards New York, in accordance to the newest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/beneath low at 208 issues.

