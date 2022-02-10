How to watch Michigan vs. Purdue: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

Purdue @ Michigan

Current Records: Purdue 21-3; Michigan 12-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Michigan Wolverines are heading back home. Michigan and the #3 Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Crisler Center. The Wolverines are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Michigan escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Penn State Nittany Lions by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57. It was another big night for Michigan’s center Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 15 boards in addition to four blocks.

Meanwhile, Purdue didn’t have too much trouble with the Illinois Fighting Illini at home on Tuesday as they won 84-68. Purdue’s guard Jaden Ivey did his thing and had 26 points and six assists.

The Wolverines are expected to lose this next one by 3. Their home court has been no bettor’s paradise, as they’ve failed to beat the spread in six of their nine home games.

The wins brought Michigan up to 12-9 and the Boilermakers to 21-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Michigan is fourth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only ten on average. Purdue is completely their equal: they are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only ten on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center — Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center — Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a 3-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Michigan have won eight out of their last 13 games against Purdue.