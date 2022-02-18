How to watch Mississippi State vs. Missouri: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing

Missouri @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Missouri 10-15; Mississippi State 14-11

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Missouri Tigers will be on the road. Mizzou and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Humphrey Coliseum. The Tigers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with MSU and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 10 of 2018.

Mizzou received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 76-57 to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Forward Kobe Brown had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, MSU was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 80-75 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Despite the defeat, MSU got a solid performance out of guard Iverson Molinar, who had 22 points.

The Tigers have to know they’ll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11 point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Missouri’s opponents whenever they hit the road.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum — Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum — Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.99

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 11-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Mississippi State have won seven out of their last eight games against Missouri.