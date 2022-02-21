How to watch Missouri vs. Mississippi State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

Mississippi State @ Missouri

Current Records: Mississippi State 15-11; Missouri 10-16

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Missouri Tigers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 20 at Mizzou Arena. The Bulldogs won’t have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

Mizzou is out to make up for these teams’ game this past Friday. MSU took down Mizzou 68-49. Four players on MSU scored in the double digits: forward Tolu Smith (16), guard Iverson Molinar (13), forward D.J. Jeffries (12), and forward Garrison Brooks (10).

MSU is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Minnesota Golden Gophers Dec. 5 easily too and instead slipped up with an 81-76. In other words, don’t count the Tigers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena — Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena — Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.63

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Mississippi State have won eight out of their last nine games against Missouri.

Feb 18, 2022 – Mississippi State 68 vs. Missouri 49

Jan 05, 2021 – Mississippi State 78 vs. Missouri 63

Feb 29, 2020 – Mississippi State 67 vs. Missouri 63

Jan 14, 2020 – Mississippi State 72 vs. Missouri 45

Feb 26, 2019 – Mississippi State 68 vs. Missouri 49

Feb 10, 2018 – Missouri 89 vs. Mississippi State 85

Jan 27, 2018 – Mississippi State 74 vs. Missouri 62

Jan 25, 2017 – Mississippi State 89 vs. Missouri 74

Jan 30, 2016 – Mississippi State 76 vs. Missouri 62

Injury Report for Missouri

Jordan Wilmore: Game-Time Decision (Back)

Anton Brookshire: Game-Time Decision (Wrist)

Yaya Keita: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Mississippi State