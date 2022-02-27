How to watch Montana vs. Montana State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Montana State @ Montana

Current Records: Montana State 21-6; Montana 17-11

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at Dahlberg Arena. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Montana came up short against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds this past Thursday, falling 82-74.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn’t a dominant performance, Montana State beat Southern Utah 76-71 two weeks ago.

Montana came up short against Montana State in the teams’ previous meeting in January, falling 66-59. Maybe the Grizzlies will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena — Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena — Missoula, Montana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick ’em.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bobcats as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Montana have won nine out of their last 11 games against Montana State.

Jan 09, 2022 – Montana State 66 vs. Montana 59

Feb 22, 2020 – Montana 59 vs. Montana State 54

Feb 01, 2020 – Montana 78 vs. Montana State 64

Feb 23, 2019 – Montana 89 vs. Montana State 83

Feb 02, 2019 – Montana 83 vs. Montana State 78

Feb 24, 2018 – Montana 90 vs. Montana State 63

Jan 20, 2018 – Montana 67 vs. Montana State 52

Feb 25, 2017 – Montana State 78 vs. Montana 69

Feb 04, 2017 – Montana 90 vs. Montana State 84

Feb 20, 2016 – Montana 87 vs. Montana State 78

Jan 30, 2016 – Montana 80 vs. Montana State 72

Injury Report for Montana

Mack Anderson: Game-Time Decision (Elbow)

Injury Report for Montana State

No Injury Information