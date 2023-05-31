How to watch NBA Finals in Dallas | Rescanning for clear signal





If you might be making plans to watch the NBA Finals matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat on ABC, be certain that to rescan your TV for WFAA’s new, extra robust signal! The sequence starts in Denver on Thursday night time and all video games will air on ABC.

The Miami Heat, champions of the Eastern Conference regardless of being the No. 8 seed, will take at the Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals. Here is the entire time table of the video games:

Game 1: Heat vs. Nuggets | Thurs., June 1 | 7:30 p.m. CST (ABC)

Game 2: Heat vs. Nuggets | Sun., June 4 | 7 p.m. CST (ABC)

Game 3: Nuggets vs. Heat | Wed., June 7 | 7:30 p.m. CST (ABC)

Game 4: Nuggets vs. Heat | Fri., June 9 | 7:30 p.m. CST (ABC)

Game 5: Heat vs. Nuggets | Mon., June 12 | 7:30 p.m. CST (ABC) *

Game 6: Nuggets vs. Heat | Thurs., June 15 | 7:30 p.m. CST (ABC) *

Game 7: Heat vs. Nuggets | Sun., June 18 | 7p.m. CST (ABC) *

Not simplest can fanatics in North Texas catch the sport on WFAA, however we have now additionally made certain that the ones the use of antennas can get a crisp broadcast feed of WFAA. We just lately boosted our tower signal energy to be certain that better-quality reception for our audience all over the North Texas area.

To make sure you’re getting our crispiest broadcast imaginable, we have now equipped a very simple walkthrough video and a step by step description on how to rescan your tv. May the most efficient workforce win, and might you be in a position to see all of the motion as obviously as imaginable!