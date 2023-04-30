How to watch New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday’s NBA game

Who’s Playing

Miami Heat will tackle New York Knicks within the Eastern Conference playoff game on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The common season information of the groups are Miami 44-38, New York 47-35. The present sequence standings are New York 0, Miami 0.

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden — New York, New York

Madison Square Garden — New York, New York TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

On Sunday, Eastern Conference playoff game between New York Knicks and Miami Heat is anticipated to be a high-octane affair. Both groups not too long ago pulled out surprising wins, and it’s going to be attention-grabbing to see who provides it proper again. New York’s remaining victory got here towards Cleveland 106-95, the place Jalen Brunson gave an outstanding efficiency together with his 23 issues. In that game, the Knicks made a exceptional 17 offensive rebounds. In distinction, the Cavaliers may just handiest set up 4.

Miami Heat confronted Milwaukee within the remaining game and emerged victorious. It took the Heat the entire 4 quarters to end the activity, however they controlled to conquer a 102-86 deficit to win 128-126. On Sunday, the Heat’s avid gamers can be fired up to face their Eastern Conference competitors. This would be the first of 7 battles between the Knicks and Heat, so it’s going to be just right to see who attracts first blood.

Odds

The newest NBA odds have made New York a 4.5-point favourite towards Miami. The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and feature set the over/below low at 207.5 issues. SportsLine’s complicated laptop fashion supplies NBA selections for each and every unmarried game, together with this one. You can test the NBA selections now by means of visiting the SportsLine website.