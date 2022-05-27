How to watch ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, the Star Wars prequel series

Lucasfilm



“Star Wars” fans haven’t gotten a theatrical release in nearly three years, but new Star Wars content continues to arrive on Disney+. The streamer’s latest miniseries, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” is now streaming on the platform. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the “Star Wars” prequel.

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen returns as Anakin-turned-Vader for the first time since the 2005 film “Revenge of the Sith.” Christensen’s comeback to the world of Star Wars comes amid rumors that the actor will also appear in “Ahsoka,” another “Star Wars” spin-off to look forward to. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

The show picks up 10 years after Obi-Wan’s apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader. Still grappling with the fallout from his friend’s betrayal, the Jedi Master is living in exile on Tatooine while keeping a distant but watchful eye on young Luke Skywalker.

In true Disney fashion, the rest of the plot of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is being kept under wraps. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about how to watch “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

When do new episodes of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ premiere?

The first two episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” are out now on Disney+. Following the series premiere on Friday, new episodes of the show will be released every Wednesday, from June 1 to the finale on June 22.

Where to stream ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Of course, the newest “Star Wars” series from Disney will be available to watch exclusively on Disney+.

Disney+ is available for $8 monthly or $80 annually. The platform currently does not offer a free trial period.

Disney+, $8 monthly

What time will ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ come out on Disney+?

The first two episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will be released on Disney+ at 12 a.m. PT.

How many episodes of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ will there be?

Directed by “The Mandalorian” alum, Deborah Chow, the newest “Star Wars” spin-off is set to be a limited series with just six episodes. Following the two-episode premiere on May 27, new episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will debut weekly on the platform.

