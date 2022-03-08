How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Boston College: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

Boston College @ Pittsburgh

Regular Season Records: Boston College 11-19; Pittsburgh 11-20

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Boston College Eagles are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 8 at Barclays Center in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Pitt was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 78-54 walloping at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s hands. The top scorers for the Panthers were forward John Hugley (13 points) and forward Mouhamadou Gueye (13 points).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Eagles as they fell 82-78 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday. The losing side was boosted by guard Jaeden Zackery, who had 19 points.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Pitt is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62 on average. BC has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 53rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.4 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center — Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center — Brooklyn, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Pittsburgh have won five out of their last eight games against Boston College.