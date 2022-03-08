How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Boston College: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing
Boston College @ Pittsburgh
Regular Season Records: Boston College 11-19; Pittsburgh 11-20
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Boston College Eagles are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 8 at Barclays Center in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Pitt was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 78-54 walloping at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s hands. The top scorers for the Panthers were forward John Hugley (13 points) and forward Mouhamadou Gueye (13 points).
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Eagles as they fell 82-78 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday. The losing side was boosted by guard Jaeden Zackery, who had 19 points.
A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Pitt is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62 on average. BC has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 53rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.4 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center — Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Pittsburgh have won five out of their last eight games against Boston College.
- Jan 30, 2022 – Boston College 69 vs. Pittsburgh 56
- Jan 08, 2022 – Pittsburgh 69 vs. Boston College 67
- Jan 22, 2020 – Pittsburgh 74 vs. Boston College 72
- Mar 12, 2019 – Pittsburgh 80 vs. Boston College 70
- Feb 12, 2019 – Boston College 66 vs. Pittsburgh 57
- Feb 13, 2018 – Boston College 81 vs. Pittsburgh 58
- Feb 08, 2017 – Pittsburgh 83 vs. Boston College 72
- Jan 16, 2016 – Pittsburgh 84 vs. Boston College 61
