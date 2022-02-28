How to watch Rockets vs. Clippers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Through 1 Quarter
The Houston Rockets were expected to take an ‘L’ in this one, but so far it isn’t playing out to script. They have emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and are ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers 28-21.
The Rockets have been relying on the performance of point guard Dennis Schroder, who has eight points and three assists along with three rebounds. Los Angeles has been led by power forward Nicolas Batum, who so far has five points in addition to two boards and one block.
Who’s Playing
Los Angeles @ Houston
Current Records: Los Angeles 31-31; Houston 15-44
What to Know
The Houston Rockets will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will square off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Toyota Center. Houston needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.15 points per game.
The Rockets came up short against the Orlando Magic this past Friday, falling 119-111. Shooting guard Jalen Green put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 105-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday. The Clippers can attribute much of their success to small forward Terance Mann, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten boards.
Houston is expected to lose this next one by 7. Their home court has been no bettor’s paradise, as they’ve failed to beat the spread in 18 of their 26 home games.
The Rockets took a serious blow against Los Angeles in the teams’ previous meeting earlier this month, falling 142-111. Can Houston avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We’ll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center — Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.45
Odds
The Clippers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Houston.
- Feb 17, 2022 – Los Angeles 142 vs. Houston 111
- May 14, 2021 – Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Apr 23, 2021 – Los Angeles 109 vs. Houston 104
- Apr 09, 2021 – Los Angeles 126 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 05, 2020 – Los Angeles 120 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 19, 2019 – Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 117
- Nov 22, 2019 – Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 119
- Nov 13, 2019 – Houston 102 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Apr 03, 2019 – Houston 135 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Oct 26, 2018 – Los Angeles 133 vs. Houston 113
- Oct 21, 2018 – Los Angeles 115 vs. Houston 112
- Mar 15, 2018 – Houston 101 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Feb 28, 2018 – Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Jan 15, 2018 – Los Angeles 113 vs. Houston 102
- Dec 22, 2017 – Los Angeles 128 vs. Houston 118
- Apr 10, 2017 – Los Angeles 125 vs. Houston 96
- Mar 01, 2017 – Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 30, 2016 – Houston 140 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Mar 16, 2016 – Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 106
- Jan 18, 2016 – Los Angeles 140 vs. Houston 132
- Dec 19, 2015 – Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Nov 07, 2015 – Houston 109 vs. Los Angeles 105
Injury Report for Houston
- Kevin Porter: Out (Ankle)
- Usman Garuba: Out (Wrist)
- John Wall: Out (Not Injury Related)
Injury Report for Los Angeles
- Jason Preston: Out (Foot)
- Paul George: Out (Elbow)
- Norman Powell: Out (Foot)
- Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)
- Jay Scrubb: Out for the Season (Toe)
