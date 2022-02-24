How to watch Samford vs. Furman: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Furman @ Samford

Current Records: Furman 19-10; Samford 19-9

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the Furman Paladins since Jan. 26 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Samford will play host again and welcome Furman to Pete Hanna Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Both teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous contests but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

On Monday, Samford narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the The Citadel Bulldogs 76-74.

Speaking of close games: the Paladins escaped with a win on Saturday against the Wofford Terriers by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69.

Samford is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Samford, who are 13-12 against the spread.

Samford took a serious blow against Furman in the teams’ previous meeting last December, falling 81-49. Maybe Samford will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center — Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center — Homewood, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Paladins are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Furman have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Samford.