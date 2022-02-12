How to watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee Tech: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Tennessee Tech @ SIU-Edwardsville

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 7-18; SIU-Edwardsville 8-17

What to Know

The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars are 2-7 against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles since January of 2016, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Cougars have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Tennessee Tech at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at First Community Arena. SIU-Edwardsville is out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

SIU-Edwardsville was able to grind out a solid victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks on Thursday, winning 71-63.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Tennessee Tech and the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Tennessee Tech wrapped it up with a 73-62 win on the road.

Their wins bumped SIU-Edwardsville to 8-17 and the Golden Eagles to 7-18. We’ll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena — Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena — Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee Tech have won seven out of their last nine games against SIU-Edwardsville.