How to watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee Tech: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Tennessee Tech @ SIU-Edwardsville
Current Records: Tennessee Tech 7-18; SIU-Edwardsville 8-17
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars are 2-7 against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles since January of 2016, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Cougars have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Tennessee Tech at 4:30 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at First Community Arena. SIU-Edwardsville is out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.
SIU-Edwardsville was able to grind out a solid victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks on Thursday, winning 71-63.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Tennessee Tech and the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Tennessee Tech wrapped it up with a 73-62 win on the road.
Their wins bumped SIU-Edwardsville to 8-17 and the Golden Eagles to 7-18. We’ll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: First Community Arena — Edwardsville, Illinois
Tennessee Tech have won seven out of their last nine games against SIU-Edwardsville.
- Jan 20, 2022 – Tennessee Tech 94 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 76
- Feb 11, 2021 – SIU-Edwardsville 81 vs. Tennessee Tech 63
- Jan 16, 2020 – Tennessee Tech 72 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 69
- Feb 28, 2019 – SIU-Edwardsville 76 vs. Tennessee Tech 68
- Jan 10, 2019 – Tennessee Tech 78 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 69
- Feb 28, 2018 – Tennessee Tech 60 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 51
- Feb 01, 2018 – Tennessee Tech 68 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 67
- Dec 31, 2016 – Tennessee Tech 72 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 66
- Jan 02, 2016 – Tennessee Tech 86 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 63
