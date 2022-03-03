How to watch South Alabama vs. Little Rock: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Little Rock @ South Alabama

Regular Season Records: Little Rock 8-18; South Alabama 19-10

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars and the Little Rock Trojans are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 3 at Pensacola Bay Center in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney. South Alabama will be strutting in after a victory while the Trojans will be stumbling in from a loss.

South Alabama beat the Texas-Arlington Mavericks 62-52 this past Friday.

Meanwhile, Little Rock ended up a good deal behind the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers when they played this past Friday, losing 68-55.

A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Alabama enters the game with only 62.8 points allowed per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Little Rock has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center — Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Bay Center — Pensacola, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Little Rock have won seven out of their last ten games against South Alabama.