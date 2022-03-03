How to watch South Alabama vs. Little Rock: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing
Little Rock @ South Alabama
Regular Season Records: Little Rock 8-18; South Alabama 19-10
What to Know
The South Alabama Jaguars and the Little Rock Trojans are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 3 at Pensacola Bay Center in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney. South Alabama will be strutting in after a victory while the Trojans will be stumbling in from a loss.
South Alabama beat the Texas-Arlington Mavericks 62-52 this past Friday.
Meanwhile, Little Rock ended up a good deal behind the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers when they played this past Friday, losing 68-55.
A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Alabama enters the game with only 62.8 points allowed per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Little Rock has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center — Pensacola, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Little Rock have won seven out of their last ten games against South Alabama.
- Feb 10, 2022 – South Alabama 77 vs. Little Rock 46
- Jan 25, 2020 – Little Rock 73 vs. South Alabama 71
- Jan 11, 2020 – South Alabama 52 vs. Little Rock 43
- Feb 09, 2019 – Little Rock 73 vs. South Alabama 68
- Jan 12, 2019 – Little Rock 91 vs. South Alabama 62
- Feb 08, 2018 – South Alabama 73 vs. Little Rock 56
- Mar 02, 2017 – Little Rock 62 vs. South Alabama 57
- Jan 21, 2017 – Little Rock 73 vs. South Alabama 56
- Feb 06, 2016 – Little Rock 74 vs. South Alabama 43
- Dec 30, 2015 – Little Rock 69 vs. South Alabama 60
