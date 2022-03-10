How to watch Southern vs. Grambling: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who’s Taking part in
Grambling @ Southern
Common Season Data: Grambling 11-19; Southern 17-13
What to Know
The Southern Jaguars have not received a contest towards the Grambling Tigers since Jan. 9 of final yr, however they will be trying to finish the drought Thursday. Southern and Grambling are set to conflict at three p.m. ET March 10 at Bartow Area within the first spherical of the Southwestern Athletic Convention Tourney. The Jaguars ought to nonetheless be using excessive after a win, whereas the Tigers will probably be trying to get again within the win column.
Southern escaped with a win on Saturday towards the Alabama A&M Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 50-49.
Talking of shut video games: Grambling was shut however no cigar on Saturday as they fell 78-75 to the Alabama State Hornets.
Southern is the favourite on this one, with an anticipated 5.5-point margin of victory. They’ve failed bettors taking part in the unfold of their previous two video games, so patrons beware.
A pair stats to keep watch over: The Jaguars enter the matchup with 19.2 takeaways on common, good for third greatest in faculty basketball. Much less enviably, the Tigers are 39th worst in faculty basketball in turnovers per recreation, with 14.three on common. So the playing cards are positively stacked towards Grambling.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at three p.m. ET
- The place: Bartow Area — Birmingham, Alabama
Odds
The Jaguars are a strong 5.5-point favourite towards the Tigers, in accordance with the most recent college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a superb really feel for the road for this one, as the sport opened with the Jaguars as a 6-point favourite.
Over/Underneath: -111
Collection Historical past
Grambling have received 9 out of their final 15 video games towards Southern.
- Feb 19, 2022 – Grambling 61 vs. Southern 57
- Jan 15, 2022 – Grambling 83 vs. Southern 77
- Mar 11, 2021 – Grambling 72 vs. Southern 67
- Feb 06, 2021 – Grambling 72 vs. Southern 69
- Jan 09, 2021 – Southern 61 vs. Grambling 55
- Feb 08, 2020 – Grambling 66 vs. Southern 62
- Jan 11, 2020 – Grambling 61 vs. Southern 56
- Feb 09, 2019 – Grambling 59 vs. Southern 40
- Jan 12, 2019 – Grambling 69 vs. Southern 63
- Feb 03, 2018 – Grambling 69 vs. Southern 68
- Jan 06, 2018 – Southern 80 vs. Grambling 69
- Feb 04, 2017 – Southern 67 vs. Grambling 66
- Jan 07, 2017 – Southern 87 vs. Grambling 79
- Feb 06, 2016 – Southern 79 vs. Grambling 66
- Jan 09, 2016 – Southern 66 vs. Grambling 61
