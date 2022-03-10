How to watch Southern vs. Grambling: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who’s Taking part in

Grambling @ Southern

Common Season Data: Grambling 11-19; Southern 17-13

What to Know

The Southern Jaguars have not received a contest towards the Grambling Tigers since Jan. 9 of final yr, however they will be trying to finish the drought Thursday. Southern and Grambling are set to conflict at three p.m. ET March 10 at Bartow Area within the first spherical of the Southwestern Athletic Convention Tourney. The Jaguars ought to nonetheless be using excessive after a win, whereas the Tigers will probably be trying to get again within the win column.

Southern escaped with a win on Saturday towards the Alabama A&M Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 50-49.

Talking of shut video games: Grambling was shut however no cigar on Saturday as they fell 78-75 to the Alabama State Hornets.

Southern is the favourite on this one, with an anticipated 5.5-point margin of victory. They’ve failed bettors taking part in the unfold of their previous two video games, so patrons beware.

A pair stats to keep watch over: The Jaguars enter the matchup with 19.2 takeaways on common, good for third greatest in faculty basketball. Much less enviably, the Tigers are 39th worst in faculty basketball in turnovers per recreation, with 14.three on common. So the playing cards are positively stacked towards Grambling.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at three p.m. ET

Thursday at three p.m. ET The place: Bartow Area — Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Area — Birmingham, Alabama Comply with: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a strong 5.5-point favourite towards the Tigers, in accordance with the most recent college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a superb really feel for the road for this one, as the sport opened with the Jaguars as a 6-point favourite.

Over/Underneath: -111

See college basketball picks for each single recreation, together with this one, from SportsLine’s superior pc mannequin. Get picks now.

Collection Historical past

Grambling have received 9 out of their final 15 video games towards Southern.