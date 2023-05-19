How to watch Stars vs. Golden Knights: Live stream, game time, TV channel





Get in a position for a thrilling matchup because the Dallas Stars take at the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Friday, May nineteenth at 7:30 PM CT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Don’t leave out a second of the motion! Catch the game on ESPN and ESPN+, or track in to The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM for reside radio protection. You too can keep up to date with reside stats on NHL Game Center.

Western Conference Final – Game 1 When: Friday, May 19 at 19:30 CT Where: T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV TV: EPSN and EPSN+ Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Waking Up In Vegas The Stars and the Golden Knights are dealing with off within the postseason for the second one time, with the Stars rising victorious within the 2020 Playoffs.

During that sequence, the Stars excelled with a 23.1% energy play conversion charge and an 86.4% penalty kill good fortune charge.

Several present Stars gamers together with Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin performed within the 2020 sequence in opposition to the Golden Knights, and feature additionally performed in opposition to them within the 2022-23 common season.

Goaltender Jake Oettinger made his NHL debut in opposition to the Golden Knights within the 2020 Playoffs and has a flawless document in opposition to them within the common season.

Forward Wyatt Johnston has been a standout participant for the Stars within the postseason, environment a couple of information as a rookie and main all learners in targets scored.

Joe Pavelski has been a constant performer all through the postseason, with 10 issues in 8 video games and scoring essentially the most targets in a chain via a Dallas Stars/North Stars skater.

All Or Nothing Rookie ahead Wyatt Johnston has been on hearth within the postseason, together with his 2nd series-winning target in Game 7 in opposition to the Seattle Kraken, incomes him a spot in historical past because the youngest participant to rating a game-winning target in a Game 7 and the primary rookie to rating a couple of series-clinching targets since 2012.

Johnston led all learners in targets scored all the way through the common season, tying for the lead amongst all learners within the league.