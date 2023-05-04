How to watch Stars vs. Kraken: Live stream, game time, TV channel

Here’s what you wish to have to know in regards to the upcoming Game 2 of the Second Round between the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center.
Second Round – Game 2 (Kraken lead collection 1-0)
When: Thursday, May 4 at 20:30 CT
Where: American Airlines Center- Dallas, TX
TV: TNT
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Tickets and Parking: View seats and purchase parking
Party on PNC Plaza: 18:30 CT
May The Fourth Be With You
- The Dallas Stars will play the Seattle Kraken within the Second Round of the playoffs for the primary time on Thursday evening, following their Game 1 loss to the Kraken.
- The Stars loved a powerful document towards the Kraken all through the 2022-23 common season, successful two video games and drawing one with objectives aplenty. In the ones 3 video games, they scored 12 objectives in overall, together with 4 at the energy play and 3 whilst shorthanded.
- Although the Stars misplaced Game 1 through a detailed 5-4 margin in time beyond regulation, ahead Joe Pavelski’s four-goal efficiency used to be a standout second. Pavelski scored all 4 of his workforce’s objectives, and he’s going to be hoping to repeat that shape towards the Kraken in Game 2.
- Other gamers to watch out for come with forwards Max Domi and Wyatt Johnston, in addition to defenseman Miro Heiskanen. Goaltenders Jake Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood can also be key to the Stars’ luck.
Look Who’s Back, Back Again
- Forward Joe Pavelski returned to the Stars’ lineup for Game 1 after lacking 5 video games due to damage, and he made an fast affect with 4 objectives.
- Pavelski’s four-goal haul broke the document for the oldest participant to reach the feat in Playoff historical past, as he’s now 38 years and 295 days outdated.
- Pavelski is a key determine for the Stars within the playoffs, having notched up 68 objectives, 62 assists, and 130 issues in 170 profession postseason video games. He ranks 3rd amongst lively NHL gamers in postseason objectives and 6th in postseason issues.
Take It To The Max
- Forward Max Domi had a powerful efficiency in Game 1, recording 3 assists to lend a hand his workforce’s motive.
- Domi has been spectacular within the playoffs up to now, with six issues in seven video games. He had 56 issues within the common season, his second-highest overall in one marketing campaign.
This tale used to be no longer matter to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.