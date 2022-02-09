How to watch Super Bowl 2022 pregame coverage on CBS Sports HQ: Analysis, live news, picks for Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI is upon us, with the Bengals and Rams set to square off for the NFL’s 56th Lombardi Trophy. Cincinnati is looking for its first Super Bowl win in franchise history. Los Angeles is looking for its first since the 1999 “Greatest Show on Turf.” Suffice to say, the SoFi Stadium stage will be chock-full of drama, with Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Ja’Marr Chase, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey just a few of the superstars set to cap the biggest season in NFL history.

In celebration of Super Bowl Sunday, CBS Sports is offering extensive access to special pre-game coverage, complete with live news, analysis, expert predictions, player interviews and much more. Below you’ll find all the details for tuning in:

How to watch Super Bowl pre-game coverage

CBS Sports HQ has been live from Los Angeles this week leading up to Super Bowl LVI, with on-site programming and reports throughout each day. On game day, HQ will stream live pre-game coverage, plus extended post-game analysis and highlights. Here’s the schedule:

Live pre-game coverage begins: 12 p.m. ET

Pre-game host: Chris Hassel

Pre-game analysts: Jonathan Jones, Bryant McFadden, Pete Prisco, Josina Anderson

Live postgame coverage begins: Immediately after the game

CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports news network, is currently available on CBSSports.com; the CBS Sports App for key connected TV devices (including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku); the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android; CBSN; and the Paramount+ subscription service. To watch CBS Sports HQ, simply click here.

How to watch Super Bowl LVI

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)