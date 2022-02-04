How to watch Tennessee State vs. Belmont: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

Belmont @ Tennessee State

Current Records: Belmont 17-5; Tennessee State 9-13

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins are 10-2 against the Tennessee State Tigers since January of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Bruins and Tennessee State will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Gentry Center. Belmont won’t have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 15-point advantage in the spread.

Belmont made easy work of the UT Martin Skyhawks on Saturday and carried off an 87-58 victory.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Tennessee State on Saturday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap as they fell 62-57 to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

This next game looks promising for Belmont, who are favored by a full 15 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team’s contest on Saturday, where they covered a 22.5-point spread.

Belmont’s win lifted them to 17-5 while Tennessee State’s loss dropped them down to 9-13. We’ll see if the Bruins can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center — Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center — Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bruins are a big 15-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Belmont have won ten out of their last 12 games against Tennessee State.

Dec 18, 2020 – Belmont 88 vs. Tennessee State 63

Dec 08, 2020 – Belmont 79 vs. Tennessee State 64

Feb 29, 2020 – Belmont 72 vs. Tennessee State 65

Feb 13, 2020 – Belmont 74 vs. Tennessee State 51

Feb 14, 2019 – Belmont 77 vs. Tennessee State 66

Jan 19, 2019 – Belmont 92 vs. Tennessee State 74

Feb 24, 2018 – Belmont 84 vs. Tennessee State 59

Feb 08, 2018 – Tennessee State 64 vs. Belmont 56

Feb 25, 2017 – Belmont 68 vs. Tennessee State 63

Jan 28, 2017 – Belmont 93 vs. Tennessee State 76

Feb 28, 2016 – Tennessee State 87 vs. Belmont 72

Jan 24, 2016 – Belmont 103 vs. Tennessee State 95

Injury Report for Tennessee State

Hercy Miller: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Belmont

No Injury Information