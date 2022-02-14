How to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

This year’s Winter Olympics mark the second Olympic Games to take place amid the ongoing pandemic, and will introduce seven new events. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images



The 2022 Winter Olympics are finally here. Athletes from across the globe have come to Beijing to compete in the Olympic Games. This year’s games mark a significant step in the history of the Olympics, with Beijing becoming the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. The 2022 Olympics are also the second games to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s Olympic Games include a record 109 events spanning 15 disciplines across seven sports. Seven new events will make their Olympic debut including men’s and women’s big air freestyle, women’s monobob and mixed team competitions in freestyle skiing aerials, ski jumping, snowboard cross, and mixed relay in short track speed skating. Simply speaking, you won’t want to miss the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team USA is made up of 224 athletes this year, competing in 107 events across 15 disciplines in the seven Winter Olympic sports: Biathlon, Bobsledding, Curling, Ice Hockey, Luge, Skating and Skiing. For the first time since 1968, Team USA brought along every gold medalist from the 2018 Winter Olympics, including three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White and 2018 Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim in snowboarding and three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin in alpine skiing.

Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis captured the first gold medal of the 2022 Olympics for Team USA on Wednesday, Nathan Chen has broken the world record for a figure skating short program and Snowboarder Chloe Kim successfully defended her halfpipe gold at the Olympics, marking the first time a woman has done so. As of February 14, Team USA is ranked third out of all competing nations in the medal count, with 16 total.

NBCUniversal is this year’s official broadcaster of the Winter Olympics. This means you can tune in to the near 200 hours of NBCU’s televised coverage, including the enhanced presentation of today’s Opening Ceremony, live on NBC or streaming through Peacock. USA Network is the official cable home for the Winter Games and will air Olympics coverage from February 2 through February 20.

Need a new television to check out all the Olympics action?

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially kick off on Friday, February 4, with an opening ceremony televised live and then again during primetime on NBC and Peacock.

However, curling, freestyle skiing and ice hockey all begin prior to the opening ceremony, with curling events starting as early as February 2. NBC’s coverage will begin the night before the opening ceremony, on February 3.

The Olympics come to a close on Sunday, February 20, with a televised closing ceremony. You can check out the full events schedule for the Winter Olympics here.

How to watch the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

NBC and NBC Sports

Viewers with cable access to NBC will be able to watch live coverage of the Winter Olympic Games on their TV and can also access livestream coverage at no extra cost through the NBC Sports app by signing in with their cable provider.

If you don’t subscribe to cable, you can still watch the Winter Olympic Games via your local NBC affiliate channel using a digital HDTV antenna. This amplified HDTV antenna, an Amazon best seller, has a range of 200 miles.

How to stream Beijing Winter Olympics

Peacock



Peacock

Peacock is the official streaming home of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Peacock Premium subscribers will have the ability to live stream all 2,800+ hours of NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games. Peacock Premium has two tiers: a $5 monthly ad-supported subscription and a $10 monthly ad-free subscription. Both premium tiers will have access to the full 2,800+ hours of NBCUniversal’s Olympic Games coverage.

Peacock Premium, $5 and up monthly

NBCUniversal and Amazon Fire TV

NBCUniversal and Amazon Fire TV have partnered to launch a one-stop user experience through the duration of the Winter Games so Fire TV owners can be sure to catch all the Olympics coverage they want.

So if you have an Amazon Fire TV or Fire stick and subscribe to Peacock already, just say “Alexa, play the Olympics on Peacock.”

This Amazon streamer has a new Wi-Fi antenna design optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and you can speak to its Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K, $30 (reduced from $50)

At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon’s FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Peacock and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device.

32″ Toshiba set (720p) with Fire TV, $160 (reduced from $200)

Hulu + Live TV

Subscribers to Hulu’s Live TV package will have access to both NBC and USA Network’s broadcast coverage of the Winter Olympic Games. Hulu + Live TV packages start at $70 per month.

Hulu + Live TV, $70 and up

FuboTV

FuboTV provides access to NBC along with 100+ other channels (pending regional restrictions), including ABC, CBS, FOX and ESPN. You also get access to 250 hours of cloud DVR space to record what you want and watch later on your own time. FuboTV plans start at $65 monthly, but you can try the service for free for seven days.

FuboTV, $65 monthly

Sling TV

Sling TV is an app-based TV service that lets you stream both live TV and on-demand content. Sling TV’s Blue Plan offers access to NBC along with USA, Bravo, NBC Sports Network, Syfy and more. Sling TV plans start at $25 monthly for new customers, but you can try the service for free for three days.

Sling TV, $25 and up monthly

Which events in the Beijing Winter Olympics will stream live on Peacock?

Peacock Premium subscribers will have access to live streaming coverage of every event in the Winter Olympic Games, including all events that air on broadcast and cable TV.

Peacock Premium, $5 and up monthly

How many gold medals does Team USA have?

As of the time of publication, Team USA has 10 medals overall, four of which are gold. Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis kicked off Team USA’s gold streak on Wednesday, February 9. Figure skater Nathan Chen broke the world record for a figure skating short program with a score of 113.97 points, almost two more points than the previous world record set by Chen’s rival.

Snowboarder Chloe Kim became a back-to-back Olympic champion, defending her halfpipe gold with a score of 94.00 points, which is second only to her 2018 women’s halfpipe world record score of 95.8 points. Kim is the first woman to successfully defend a halfpipe gold at the Olympics.

Team USA has also earned two first-ever gold medals in new events at this year’s games, with Kaillie Humphries taking home the very first gold in women’s monobob, and Team USA winning the gold in the mixed teams aerial event.

How to watch the Beijing Olympics Closing Ceremony

The Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Check back here for more information on how to watch the Beijing Olympics Closing Ceremony.

What original Winter Olympics content will stream on Peacock?

Starting on February 5, Peacock will stream four new Peacock Original daily shows, featuring highlights from the Olympic Games, athlete interviews and expert analysis, all exclusively through the Olympic Spotlight Channel.

“The Olympics Show” is a live studio show highlighting must-see moments from the games, interviewing top athletes and previewing the upcoming events. “The Olympics Show” streams from 8-10 a.m. EST.

“Olympic Ice” covers the popular event of figure skating, featuring in-depth analysis of the sport, including competition highlights, interviews with Team USA athletes, practice reports and scoring breakdowns. “Olympic Ice” streams from 10-11 a.m. EST.

“Winter Gold” provides a comprehensive look at the biggest performances of the day. “Winter Gold” streams from 11-12 p.m. EST.

“Top Highlights” offers fans a highlight reel of the most important and memorable moments throughout that day’s games. “Top Highlights” streams from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. EST.

Peacock Premium, $5 and up monthly

