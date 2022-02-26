How to watch Timberwolves vs. 76ers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday’s NBA game

By way of 2 Quarters
The Philadelphia 76ers are on the street however wanting no worse for put on. They’re in management with a 68-51 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The 76ers have been led by James Harden, who to date has 17 factors and 5 assists as well as to three rebounds. One factor to preserve a watch out for is Joel Embiid’s foul state of affairs as he at present sits at three.
Level guard D’Angelo Russell has led the best way to date for Minnesota, as he has 19 factors and two assists together with two boards.
Who’s Enjoying
Philadelphia @ Minnesota
Present Data: Philadelphia 35-23; Minnesota 32-28
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will tackle the Minnesota Timberwolves at eight p.m. ET on Friday at Goal Heart after having had a couple of days off. If the competition is something like Minnesota’s 121-120 victory from their earlier assembly in November of final 12 months, the scorekeeper can be saved actual busy.
It was an in depth one, however final Thursday the 76ers sidestepped the Milwaukee Bucks for a 123-120 win. Philadelphia’s heart Joel Embiid did his factor and posted a double-double on 42 factors and 14 boards together with 5 dimes.
In the meantime, Minnesota did not have an excessive amount of respiratory room of their game with the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, however they nonetheless walked away with a 119-114 win. Amongst these main the cost for Minnesota was level guard D’Angelo Russell, who had 37 factors and 9 assists.
Philadelphia is anticipated to win this handily, however they need to have crushed the Washington Wizards Feb. 2 simply too and as a substitute slipped up with a 106-103. In different phrases, do not depend the Timberwolves out simply but.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at eight p.m. ET
- The place: Goal Heart — Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports activities – North
- On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive for free. Regional restrictions could apply.)
- Observe: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Price: $34.00
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favourite towards the Timberwolves, in accordance to the newest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had really feel for the road for this one, because the game opened with the 76ers as a 1.5-point favourite.
Over/Beneath: -108
See NBA picks for each single game, together with this one, from SportsLine’s superior pc mannequin. Get picks now.
Sequence Historical past
Philadelphia have received 9 out of their final 12 video games towards Minnesota.
- Nov 27, 2021 – Minnesota 121 vs. Philadelphia 120
- Apr 03, 2021 – Philadelphia 122 vs. Minnesota 113
- Jan 29, 2021 – Philadelphia 118 vs. Minnesota 94
- Oct 30, 2019 – Philadelphia 117 vs. Minnesota 95
- Mar 30, 2019 – Philadelphia 118 vs. Minnesota 109
- Jan 15, 2019 – Philadelphia 149 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 24, 2018 – Philadelphia 120 vs. Minnesota 108
- Dec 12, 2017 – Philadelphia 118 vs. Minnesota 112
- Jan 03, 2017 – Philadelphia 93 vs. Minnesota 91
- Nov 17, 2016 – Minnesota 110 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Jan 04, 2016 – Philadelphia 109 vs. Minnesota 99
- Nov 23, 2015 – Minnesota 100 vs. Philadelphia 95
Harm Report for Minnesota
- McKinley Wright IV: Out (Elbow)
Harm Report for Philadelphia
- Jaden Springer: Game-Time Choice (Knee)
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL