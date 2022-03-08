How to watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Through 1 Quarter

The Minnesota Timberwolves are flexing their muscles against the Portland Trail Blazers, showing why they were favored to win all along. The Timberwolves are in control with a 31-16 lead over Portland.

Minnesota has been riding high on the performance of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who has 12 points in addition to five rebounds. Power forward Trendon Watford has led the way so far for Rip City, as he has four points and two assists along with four boards.

Who’s Playing

Portland @ Minnesota

Current Records: Portland 25-38; Minnesota 36-29

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET March 7 at Target Center. Portland will need to watch out since the Timberwolves have now posted big point totals in their last four contests.

Minnesota is hoping for another win. They enjoyed a cozy 135-121 victory over Rip City this past Saturday. Center Karl-Anthony Towns continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 36 points and 15 rebounds along with five dimes.

Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Minnesota is now 36-29 while Portland sits at 25-38. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Timberwolves rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 114.3 on average. Less enviably, the Trail Blazers are stumbling into the contest with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 113 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center — Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports – North

Bally Sports – North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Timberwolves slightly, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Minnesota.

Mar 05, 2022 – Minnesota 135 vs. Portland 121

Jan 25, 2022 – Minnesota 109 vs. Portland 107

Dec 12, 2021 – Minnesota 116 vs. Portland 111

Mar 14, 2021 – Minnesota 114 vs. Portland 112

Mar 13, 2021 – Portland 125 vs. Minnesota 121

Jan 07, 2021 – Portland 135 vs. Minnesota 117

Jan 09, 2020 – Minnesota 116 vs. Portland 102

Dec 21, 2019 – Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 106

Apr 01, 2019 – Portland 132 vs. Minnesota 122

Dec 08, 2018 – Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 105

Nov 16, 2018 – Minnesota 112 vs. Portland 96

Nov 04, 2018 – Portland 111 vs. Minnesota 81

Mar 01, 2018 – Portland 108 vs. Minnesota 99

Jan 24, 2018 – Portland 123 vs. Minnesota 114

Jan 14, 2018 – Minnesota 120 vs. Portland 103

Dec 18, 2017 – Minnesota 108 vs. Portland 107

Apr 06, 2017 – Portland 105 vs. Minnesota 98

Apr 03, 2017 – Minnesota 110 vs. Portland 109

Mar 25, 2017 – Portland 112 vs. Minnesota 100

Jan 01, 2017 – Portland 95 vs. Minnesota 89

Apr 09, 2016 – Minnesota 106 vs. Portland 105

Jan 31, 2016 – Portland 96 vs. Minnesota 93

Dec 05, 2015 – Portland 109 vs. Minnesota 103

Nov 02, 2015 – Portland 106 vs. Minnesota 101

Injury Report for Minnesota

D’Angelo Russell: Out (Hamstring)

McKinley Wright IV: Out (Elbow)

Anthony Edwards: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Portland