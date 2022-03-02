How to watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday’s NBA game

Through 3 Quarters
The point spread is against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but thus far the points are on their side. Sitting on a score of 96-87, they have looked like the better team out there today, but there’s still one more quarter to play.
Center Karl-Anthony Towns has led the way so far for Minnesota, as he has 31 points in addition to eight rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Jaden McDaniels’ foul situation as he currently sits at four.
The Golden State Warriors have been led by point guard Stephen Curry, who so far has 31 points and four assists along with four boards. A double-double would be Chef Curry’s third in a row.
Who’s Playing
Golden State @ Minnesota
Current Records: Golden State 43-18; Minnesota 33-29
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves may be playing at home on Tuesday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point loss. They will square off against the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Timberwolves are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
Minnesota didn’t have too much breathing room in their game with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, but they still walked away with a 127-122 win. Point guard D’Angelo Russell (25 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota.
Meanwhile, Golden State was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap on Sunday as they fell 107-101 to the Dallas Mavericks. Golden State was up 88-74 at the end of the third quarter but couldn’t hold on to the lead. Golden State’s defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Stephen Curry, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten dimes.
Minnesota is now 33-29 while the Warriors sit at 43-18. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Timberwolves are worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22 on average. Golden State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fifth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 20.4 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports – North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
Odds
The Warriors are a 3-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 27, 2022 – Golden State 124 vs. Minnesota 115
- Jan 16, 2022 – Minnesota 119 vs. Golden State 99
- Nov 10, 2021 – Golden State 123 vs. Minnesota 110
- Apr 29, 2021 – Minnesota 126 vs. Golden State 114
- Jan 27, 2021 – Golden State 123 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 25, 2021 – Golden State 130 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 02, 2020 – Minnesota 99 vs. Golden State 84
- Dec 23, 2019 – Golden State 113 vs. Minnesota 104
- Nov 08, 2019 – Minnesota 125 vs. Golden State 119
- Mar 29, 2019 – Minnesota 131 vs. Golden State 130
- Mar 19, 2019 – Golden State 117 vs. Minnesota 107
- Dec 10, 2018 – Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 02, 2018 – Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 99
- Mar 11, 2018 – Minnesota 109 vs. Golden State 103
- Jan 25, 2018 – Golden State 126 vs. Minnesota 113
- Nov 08, 2017 – Golden State 125 vs. Minnesota 101
- Apr 04, 2017 – Golden State 121 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 10, 2017 – Minnesota 103 vs. Golden State 102
- Dec 11, 2016 – Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 26, 2016 – Golden State 115 vs. Minnesota 102
- Apr 05, 2016 – Minnesota 124 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 21, 2016 – Golden State 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Nov 12, 2015 – Golden State 129 vs. Minnesota 116
Injury Report for Minnesota
- Anthony Edwards: Game-Time Decision (Knee)
- McKinley Wright IV: Out (Elbow)
Injury Report for Golden State
- Andre Iguodala: Out (Back)
- Klay Thompson: Out (Illness)
- Nemanja Bjelica: Out (Quadriceps)
- James Wiseman: Out (Knee)
- Draymond Green: Out (Back)
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL