How to watch today’s Texas Rose Festival parade | Texas News

The 89th Texas Rose Festival parade will start at 9 a.m. this morning.

The parade will start going west from Glenwood Boulevard and Front Street and finish at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

It will function greater than 120 parade entries with customized floats for the Queen and her Court, shade guards, bands, automotive golf equipment, dance groups, Shriners and dignitaries, and extra.

How can I watch the parade?

In particular person: Seating is free alongside the parade route or you should purchase reserved seating tickets for $10 at www.texasrosefestival.com, or up to one hour earlier than the occasion begins.

Online: The Tyler Paper shall be live-streaming the complete parade on its Facebook web page. To watch, you possibly can click here, search Tyler Paper on Facebook, or go to www.facebook.com/tylerpaper.

Our livestream is made potential thanks to our sponsor, Peters Chevrolet.

Online, in Spanish: There shall be an unique stay broadcast of the parade in Spanish on Facebook stay. Click right here for the occasion web page the place the stay shall be streamed. The Spanish stay shall be performed by Ginger Young, of Flowers Davis Law Firm, who can also be the mom of Princess Olivia Bristol Young. The stay is introduced by Madera St Real Estate.

On air: If you like to watch the parade on tv, the official Texas Rose Festival Parade Sponsor KETK shall be streaming the parade on KETK-FOX51.

Will roadways be affected?

Yes. Glenwood Boulevard between Houston and Front streets shall be closed at 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The remaining roads shall be closed at 7:45 a.m.

Tyler law enforcement officials shall be at practically each intersection. It is suggested to take alternate routes and plan additional time to get round these areas.

What different occasions are occurring in the present day?

Queen’s Tea, 1 to 3 p.m. on the Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Dr. The tea is a chance to meet the Rose Queen and her Court of their full coronation costumes, whereas additionally showcasing the 14-acre Tyler Rose Garden in full bloom. The public is invited to attend and admission is free. Information: www.texasrosefestival.com

1 to 3 p.m. on the Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Dr. The tea is a chance to meet the Rose Queen and her Court of their full coronation costumes, whereas additionally showcasing the 14-acre Tyler Rose Garden in full bloom. The public is invited to attend and admission is free. Information: www.texasrosefestival.com Rose Display, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive. Admission is free.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive. Admission is free. Palette of Roses Art Show and Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive. Admission is free.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive. Admission is free. Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S. Broadway Ave. More than 75 distributors will present handmade gadgets resembling inventive artwork, jewellery, pictures, combined media, meals & extra. Free admission (youngsters zone & concessions for a charge), at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College. Information: 903-531-1214, www.TylerParksAndRec.com.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S. Broadway Ave. More than 75 distributors will present handmade gadgets resembling inventive artwork, jewellery, pictures, combined media, meals & extra. Free admission (youngsters zone & concessions for a charge), at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College. Information: 903-531-1214, www.TylerParksAndRec.com. Couple’s Classic Movie within the Park, 7 p.m. at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S. Broadway Ave. Admission is free.

7 p.m. at Bergfeld Park, 1501 S. Broadway Ave. Admission is free. Tyler’s Old Rose Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Goodman-Legrand House, 624 N. Broadway Ave.

Sunday, the Arts and Crafts Fair will proceed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Rose Display will nonetheless be out there for viewing from midday to 4 p.m.

The newest Texas Rose Festival protection

Coronation

























Luncheons

























Opening ceremony









Other issues to know, guests’ information









Features









For extra Texas Rose Festival protection, click here.