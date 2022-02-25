How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Through 1 Quarter
Both the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors have kept the scorekeepers busy with 63 between them one quarter in. Neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Rip City leads 32-31. Their offense has come from several players so far.
Who’s Playing
Golden State @ Portland
Current Records: Golden State 42-17; Portland 25-34
What to Know
After a few days’ rest for both teams, the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Golden State is expected to win again but is hoping to meet expectations this time.
The Warriors lost a heartbreaker to the Denver Nuggets when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again last Wednesday. Golden State lost 117-116 to Denver on a last-minute 27-foot three from Denver’s Monte Morris as the clock expired. Point guard Stephen Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points and six assists.
Speaking of close games: Portland came out on top in a nail-biter against the Memphis Grizzlies last week, sneaking past 123-119. Center Jusuf Nurkic (32 points) and shooting guard Anfernee Simons (31 points) were the top scorers for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons’ night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
This next matchup looks promising for the Warriors, who are favored by a full 10 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.
Golden State is now 42-17 while Portland sits at 25-34. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.30%, which places them second in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Trail Blazers have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Portland.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter — Portland, Oregon
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $36.05
Odds
The Warriors are a big 10-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 26 out of their last 36 games against Portland.
- Dec 08, 2021 – Golden State 104 vs. Portland 94
- Nov 26, 2021 – Golden State 118 vs. Portland 103
- Mar 03, 2021 – Portland 108 vs. Golden State 106
- Jan 03, 2021 – Golden State 137 vs. Portland 122
- Jan 01, 2021 – Portland 123 vs. Golden State 98
- Jan 20, 2020 – Portland 129 vs. Golden State 124
- Dec 18, 2019 – Portland 122 vs. Golden State 112
- Nov 04, 2019 – Golden State 127 vs. Portland 118
- May 20, 2019 – Golden State 119 vs. Portland 117
- May 18, 2019 – Golden State 110 vs. Portland 99
- May 16, 2019 – Golden State 114 vs. Portland 111
- May 14, 2019 – Golden State 116 vs. Portland 94
- Feb 13, 2019 – Portland 129 vs. Golden State 107
- Dec 29, 2018 – Golden State 115 vs. Portland 105
- Dec 27, 2018 – Portland 110 vs. Golden State 109
- Nov 23, 2018 – Golden State 125 vs. Portland 97
- Mar 09, 2018 – Portland 125 vs. Golden State 108
- Feb 14, 2018 – Portland 123 vs. Golden State 117
- Dec 11, 2017 – Golden State 111 vs. Portland 104
- Apr 24, 2017 – Golden State 128 vs. Portland 103
- Apr 22, 2017 – Golden State 119 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 19, 2017 – Golden State 110 vs. Portland 81
- Apr 16, 2017 – Golden State 121 vs. Portland 109
- Jan 29, 2017 – Golden State 113 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 04, 2017 – Golden State 125 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 17, 2016 – Golden State 135 vs. Portland 90
- Nov 01, 2016 – Golden State 127 vs. Portland 104
- May 11, 2016 – Golden State 125 vs. Portland 121
- May 09, 2016 – Golden State 132 vs. Portland 125
- May 07, 2016 – Portland 120 vs. Golden State 108
- May 03, 2016 – Golden State 110 vs. Portland 99
- May 01, 2016 – Golden State 118 vs. Portland 106
- Apr 03, 2016 – Golden State 136 vs. Portland 111
- Mar 11, 2016 – Golden State 128 vs. Portland 112
- Feb 19, 2016 – Portland 137 vs. Golden State 105
- Jan 08, 2016 – Golden State 128 vs. Portland 108
Injury Report for Portland
- Keon Johnson: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
- Eric Bledsoe: Out (Achilles)
- Damian Lillard: Out (Abdomen)
- Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Foot)
- Marcos Louzada Silva: Out (Knee)
- Nassir Little: Out for the Season (Shoulder)
- Joe Ingles: Out for the Season (Knee)
Injury Report for Golden State
- Gary Payton II: Game-Time Decision (Lower Leg)
- Andre Iguodala: Out (Back)
- James Wiseman: Out (Knee)
- Draymond Green: Out (Back)
