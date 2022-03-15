How to watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the U.S. Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will handle each Homes of Congress just about on Wednesday morning as his nation continues to attempt to combat off the Russian assault.

“It is one of many highest honors of any Congress to welcome remarks by overseas heads of state, however it’s practically extraordinary, extraordinary in fashionable occasions that we hear from a pacesetter preventing for his life, preventing for his nation’s survival, and preventing to protect the thought of democracy, one thing Individuals cherish,” Senate Majority Chief Chuck Schumer stated Monday.

The digital handle can be acquired within the Capitol Customer Heart Congressional Auditorium, and solely members can be allowed to attend, in line with a letter from Schumer and Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The speech will begin at 9 a.m. ET. CBS Information will broadcast Zelenskyy’s remarks in a Particular Report anchored by Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil.

On this picture from video supplied by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Workplace and posted on Fb Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian Presidential Press Workplace through AP



“The Congress stays unwavering in our dedication to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s merciless and diabolical aggression, and to passing laws to cripple and isolate the Russian financial system in addition to ship humanitarian, safety and financial help to Ukraine,” Pelosi and Schumer stated within the letter to their colleagues. “We sit up for the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s handle to the Home and Senate and to convey our assist to the folks of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy.”

The White Home, in the meantime, introduced Tuesday that President Biden will journey to Brussels subsequent week to take part in a unprecedented NATO summit at its headquarters. Mr. Biden and the alliance’s 30 member nations will “talk about ongoing deterrence and protection efforts in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified assault on Ukraine in addition to to reaffirm our ironclad decide to our NATO allies,” White Home press secretary Jen Psaki stated Tuesday.

Mr. Biden will even be a part of a European Council summit, set for March 24 and March 25, “to debate our shared issues about Ukraine, together with transatlantic efforts to impose financial prices on Russia, present humanitarian assist to these affected by the violence and handle different challenges associated to the battle,” Psaki continued.