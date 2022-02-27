How to watch UNCG vs. E. Tennessee State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing
E. Tennessee State @ UNCG
Current Records: E. Tennessee State 14-17; UNCG 18-12
What to Know
The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers haven’t won a game against the UNCG Spartans since Jan. 2 of last year, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. The Buccaneers and UNCG will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum. UNCG will be strutting in after a victory while E. Tennessee State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
E. Tennessee State was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 83-77 to the Chattanooga Mocs.
Meanwhile, UNCG beat the Western Carolina Catamounts 73-64 on Wednesday.
E. Tennessee State’s loss took them down to 14-17 while UNCG’s win pulled them up to 18-12. A win for the Buccaneers would reverse both their bad luck and UNCG’s good luck. We’ll see if E. Tennessee State manages to pull off that tough task or if the Spartans keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum — Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
UNCG have won nine out of their last 16 games against E. Tennessee State.
- Jan 26, 2022 – UNCG 80 vs. E. Tennessee State 76
- Mar 07, 2021 – UNCG 77 vs. E. Tennessee State 65
- Feb 27, 2021 – UNCG 85 vs. E. Tennessee State 74
- Jan 02, 2021 – E. Tennessee State 71 vs. UNCG 61
- Feb 01, 2020 – E. Tennessee State 82 vs. UNCG 65
- Jan 08, 2020 – E. Tennessee State 64 vs. UNCG 57
- Feb 24, 2019 – UNCG 60 vs. E. Tennessee State 59
- Jan 19, 2019 – UNCG 75 vs. E. Tennessee State 68
- Mar 05, 2018 – UNCG 62 vs. E. Tennessee State 47
- Feb 12, 2018 – UNCG 74 vs. E. Tennessee State 56
- Jan 11, 2018 – E. Tennessee State 68 vs. UNCG 58
- Mar 06, 2017 – E. Tennessee State 79 vs. UNCG 74
- Feb 27, 2017 – UNCG 72 vs. E. Tennessee State 66
- Jan 12, 2017 – UNCG 83 vs. E. Tennessee State 79
- Feb 06, 2016 – E. Tennessee State 68 vs. UNCG 65
- Jan 09, 2016 – E. Tennessee State 86 vs. UNCG 83
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL