How to watch UNCG vs. E. Tennessee State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

E. Tennessee State @ UNCG

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 14-17; UNCG 18-12

What to Know

The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers haven’t won a game against the UNCG Spartans since Jan. 2 of last year, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. The Buccaneers and UNCG will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum. UNCG will be strutting in after a victory while E. Tennessee State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

E. Tennessee State was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 83-77 to the Chattanooga Mocs.

Meanwhile, UNCG beat the Western Carolina Catamounts 73-64 on Wednesday.

E. Tennessee State’s loss took them down to 14-17 while UNCG’s win pulled them up to 18-12. A win for the Buccaneers would reverse both their bad luck and UNCG’s good luck. We’ll see if E. Tennessee State manages to pull off that tough task or if the Spartans keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum — Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum — Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

UNCG have won nine out of their last 16 games against E. Tennessee State.