How to watch Utah State vs. Nevada: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Nevada @ Utah State

Current Records: Nevada 9-13; Utah State 15-10

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack haven’t won a contest against the Utah State Aggies since Jan. 2 of 2019, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Friday. Nevada and Utah State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

The Wolf Pack came up short against the Colorado State Rams on Tuesday, falling 82-72. Guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. did his best for Nevada, finishing with 36 points (a whopping 50% of their total).

Meanwhile, Utah State was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 78-76 to the Wyoming Cowboys. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Utah State, who fell 71-69 when the teams previously met last month. Forward Brandon Horvath (20 points) was the top scorer for the Aggies.

The Wolf Pack have to know they’ll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.50 point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn’t have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-5 ATS when expected to lose.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We’ll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum — Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum — Logan, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Nevada have won seven out of their last 13 games against Utah State.