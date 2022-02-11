How to watch Utah State vs. Nevada: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing
Nevada @ Utah State
Current Records: Nevada 9-13; Utah State 15-10
What to Know
The Nevada Wolf Pack haven’t won a contest against the Utah State Aggies since Jan. 2 of 2019, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Friday. Nevada and Utah State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
The Wolf Pack came up short against the Colorado State Rams on Tuesday, falling 82-72. Guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. did his best for Nevada, finishing with 36 points (a whopping 50% of their total).
Meanwhile, Utah State was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 78-76 to the Wyoming Cowboys. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Utah State, who fell 71-69 when the teams previously met last month. Forward Brandon Horvath (20 points) was the top scorer for the Aggies.
The Wolf Pack have to know they’ll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.50 point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn’t have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-5 ATS when expected to lose.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We’ll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum — Logan, Utah
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Aggies are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -107
Series History
Nevada have won seven out of their last 13 games against Utah State.
- Jan 29, 2022 – Utah State 78 vs. Nevada 49
- Feb 28, 2021 – Utah State 87 vs. Nevada 66
- Feb 26, 2021 – Utah State 75 vs. Nevada 72
- Jan 11, 2020 – Utah State 80 vs. Nevada 70
- Mar 02, 2019 – Utah State 81 vs. Nevada 76
- Jan 02, 2019 – Nevada 72 vs. Utah State 49
- Feb 17, 2018 – Nevada 93 vs. Utah State 87
- Jan 13, 2018 – Nevada 83 vs. Utah State 57
- Mar 09, 2017 – Nevada 83 vs. Utah State 69
- Feb 18, 2017 – Nevada 77 vs. Utah State 66
- Feb 01, 2017 – Utah State 74 vs. Nevada 57
- Feb 24, 2016 – Nevada 73 vs. Utah State 68
- Jan 30, 2016 – Nevada 89 vs. Utah State 84
