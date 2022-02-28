How to watch Warriors vs. Mavericks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Through 3 Quarters
The Golden State Warriors are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they’ve been expecting. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Dallas Mavericks 88-74.
Golden State has been riding high on the performance of point guard Stephen Curry, who has 22 points and nine assists along with four boards. One thing to keep an eye out for is Andrew Wiggins’ foul situation as he currently sits at four.
Point guard Luka Doncic (25 points) has been the top scorer for Dallas.
the Mavericks have lost 89% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up
Who’s Playing
Dallas @ Golden State
Current Records: Dallas 35-25; Golden State 43-17
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks are staying on the road Sunday to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 27 at Chase Center. Golden State will be strutting in after a victory while the Mavericks will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Dallas was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap this past Friday as they fell 114-109 to the Utah Jazz. Point guard Jalen Brunson wasn’t much of a difference maker for Dallas; Brunson finished with only eight points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Dubs really took it to the Portland Trail Blazers for a full four quarters, racking up a 132-95 win on the road. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Golden State had established a 100-73 advantage. It was another big night for their point guard Stephen Curry, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 14 dimes along with five rebounds.
Dallas is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Mavericks were pulverized by the Dubs 130-92 in the teams’ previous meeting in January. Can Dallas avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We’ll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center — San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $105.00
Odds
The Warriors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Golden State have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Dallas.
- Jan 25, 2022 – Golden State 130 vs. Dallas 92
- Jan 05, 2022 – Dallas 99 vs. Golden State 82
- Apr 27, 2021 – Dallas 133 vs. Golden State 103
- Feb 06, 2021 – Dallas 134 vs. Golden State 132
- Feb 04, 2021 – Golden State 147 vs. Dallas 116
- Jan 14, 2020 – Dallas 124 vs. Golden State 97
- Dec 28, 2019 – Dallas 141 vs. Golden State 121
- Nov 20, 2019 – Dallas 142 vs. Golden State 94
- Mar 23, 2019 – Dallas 126 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 13, 2019 – Golden State 119 vs. Dallas 114
- Dec 22, 2018 – Golden State 120 vs. Dallas 116
- Nov 17, 2018 – Dallas 112 vs. Golden State 109
- Feb 08, 2018 – Golden State 121 vs. Dallas 103
- Jan 03, 2018 – Golden State 125 vs. Dallas 122
- Dec 14, 2017 – Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 97
- Oct 23, 2017 – Golden State 133 vs. Dallas 103
- Mar 21, 2017 – Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 30, 2016 – Golden State 108 vs. Dallas 99
- Nov 09, 2016 – Golden State 116 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 25, 2016 – Golden State 128 vs. Dallas 120
- Mar 18, 2016 – Golden State 130 vs. Dallas 112
- Jan 27, 2016 – Golden State 127 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 30, 2015 – Dallas 114 vs. Golden State 91
Injury Report for Golden State
- Andre Iguodala: Out (Back)
- Klay Thompson: Out (Illness)
- James Wiseman: Out (Knee)
- Draymond Green: Out (Back)
Injury Report for Dallas
- Trey Burke: Out (Shoulder)
- Theo Pinson: Out (Finger)
- Marquese Chriss: Out (Knee)
- Frank Ntilikina: Out (Ankle)
- Tim Hardaway Jr.: Out (Foot)
