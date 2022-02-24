How to watch Washington State vs. Washington: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing
Washington @ Washington State
Current Records: Washington 13-12; Washington State 14-12
What to Know
The Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 11 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Washington State winning the first 77-62 on the road and the Huskies taking the second 65-63.
Things couldn’t have gone much worse for Washington as they lost 76-50 to the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. Guard Terrell Brown Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-17 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 37 minutes on the court.
Washington State lost a heartbreaker to the Southern California Trojans when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Washington State lost 62-60 to USC on a last-minute half-court bomb from the Trojans’ guard Boogie Ellis with 0:03 remaining. Four players on the Cougars scored in the double digits: guard Tyrell Roberts (16), guard Noah Williams (14), guard Michael Flowers (12), and forward Andrej Jakimovski (10).
The Huskies are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Washington, who are 13-12 against the spread.
The losses put Washington at 13-12 and Washington State at 14-12. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Washington has only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the 14th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Washington State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum — Pullman, Washington
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Cougars are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Washington have won seven out of their last 12 games against Washington State.
- Feb 15, 2021 – Washington 65 vs. Washington State 63
- Jan 31, 2021 – Washington State 77 vs. Washington 62
- Feb 28, 2020 – Washington State 78 vs. Washington 74
- Feb 09, 2020 – Washington State 79 vs. Washington 67
- Feb 16, 2019 – Washington 72 vs. Washington State 70
- Jan 05, 2019 – Washington 85 vs. Washington State 67
- Jan 28, 2018 – Washington 80 vs. Washington State 62
- Jan 06, 2018 – Washington 70 vs. Washington State 65
- Feb 26, 2017 – Washington State 79 vs. Washington 71
- Jan 01, 2017 – Washington State 79 vs. Washington 74
- Mar 02, 2016 – Washington 99 vs. Washington State 91
- Jan 09, 2016 – Washington 99 vs. Washington State 95
Injury Report for Washington State
- Tony Miller: Game-Time Decision (Shoulder)
- Carlos Rosario: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)
- Jefferson Koulibaly: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)
- TJ Bamba: Game-Time Decision (Knee)
- Myles Rice: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)
Injury Report for Washington
- Daejon Davis: Game-Time Decision (Shoulder)
- Samuel Ariyibi: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
