How to watch Washington State vs. Washington: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

Washington @ Washington State

Current Records: Washington 13-12; Washington State 14-12

What to Know

The Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 11 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Washington State winning the first 77-62 on the road and the Huskies taking the second 65-63.

Things couldn’t have gone much worse for Washington as they lost 76-50 to the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. Guard Terrell Brown Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-17 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 37 minutes on the court.

Washington State lost a heartbreaker to the Southern California Trojans when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Washington State lost 62-60 to USC on a last-minute half-court bomb from the Trojans’ guard Boogie Ellis with 0:03 remaining. Four players on the Cougars scored in the double digits: guard Tyrell Roberts (16), guard Noah Williams (14), guard Michael Flowers (12), and forward Andrej Jakimovski (10).

The Huskies are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Washington, who are 13-12 against the spread.

The losses put Washington at 13-12 and Washington State at 14-12. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Washington has only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the 14th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Washington State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum — Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum — Pullman, Washington TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Washington have won seven out of their last 12 games against Washington State.

Feb 15, 2021 – Washington 65 vs. Washington State 63

Jan 31, 2021 – Washington State 77 vs. Washington 62

Feb 28, 2020 – Washington State 78 vs. Washington 74

Feb 09, 2020 – Washington State 79 vs. Washington 67

Feb 16, 2019 – Washington 72 vs. Washington State 70

Jan 05, 2019 – Washington 85 vs. Washington State 67

Jan 28, 2018 – Washington 80 vs. Washington State 62

Jan 06, 2018 – Washington 70 vs. Washington State 65

Feb 26, 2017 – Washington State 79 vs. Washington 71

Jan 01, 2017 – Washington State 79 vs. Washington 74

Mar 02, 2016 – Washington 99 vs. Washington State 91

Jan 09, 2016 – Washington 99 vs. Washington State 95

Injury Report for Washington State

Tony Miller: Game-Time Decision (Shoulder)

Carlos Rosario: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Jefferson Koulibaly: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

TJ Bamba: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Myles Rice: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Washington