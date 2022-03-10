How to watch Weber State vs. Montana: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Enjoying
Montana @ Weber State
Common Season Data: Montana 18-13; Weber State 20-11
What to Know
The Weber State Wildcats and the Montana Grizzlies are set to conflict at 4:30 p.m. ET March 10 at Idaho Central Area within the second spherical of the Huge Sky Convention Tourney. Weber State will probably be hoping to construct upon the 80-75 win they picked up towards the Grizzlies once they beforehand performed in February.
Weber State got here up quick towards the Southern Utah Thunderbirds this previous Saturday, falling 80-70.
In the meantime, the purpose unfold favored Montana this previous Saturday, however luck didn’t. They had been only a bucket shy of a win and fell 72-71 to the Sacramento State Hornets.
Each groups will certainly be preventing tooth and nail to get again into the win column after losses final week. The groups are out to make issues proper after dropping matches they had been anticipated to win, so keep tuned to see which squad bounces again.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- The place: Idaho Central Area — Boise, Idaho
- Comply with: CBS Sports App
Collection Historical past
Montana have gained 9 out of their final 15 video games towards Weber State.
- Feb 03, 2022 – Weber State 80 vs. Montana 75
- Jan 01, 2022 – Montana 74 vs. Weber State 72
- Mar 11, 2021 – Montana 80 vs. Weber State 75
- Feb 13, 2021 – Weber State 91 vs. Montana 82
- Feb 11, 2021 – Montana 80 vs. Weber State 67
- Feb 13, 2020 – Montana 72 vs. Weber State 37
- Jan 25, 2020 – Weber State 87 vs. Montana 85
- Mar 15, 2019 – Montana 78 vs. Weber State 49
- Feb 14, 2019 – Montana 83 vs. Weber State 80
- Jan 26, 2019 – Montana 75 vs. Weber State 68
- Mar 01, 2018 – Montana 75 vs. Weber State 57
- Mar 02, 2017 – Montana 78 vs. Weber State 74
- Dec 31, 2016 – Weber State 84 vs. Montana 81
- Mar 12, 2016 – Weber State 62 vs. Montana 59
- Feb 27, 2016 – Weber State 60 vs. Montana 54
