How to watch Weber State vs. Montana: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Montana @ Weber State

Common Season Data: Montana 18-13; Weber State 20-11

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats and the Montana Grizzlies are set to conflict at 4:30 p.m. ET March 10 at Idaho Central Area within the second spherical of the Huge Sky Convention Tourney. Weber State will probably be hoping to construct upon the 80-75 win they picked up towards the Grizzlies once they beforehand performed in February.

Weber State got here up quick towards the Southern Utah Thunderbirds this previous Saturday, falling 80-70.

In the meantime, the purpose unfold favored Montana this previous Saturday, however luck didn’t. They had been only a bucket shy of a win and fell 72-71 to the Sacramento State Hornets.

Each groups will certainly be preventing tooth and nail to get again into the win column after losses final week. The groups are out to make issues proper after dropping matches they had been anticipated to win, so keep tuned to see which squad bounces again.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET The place: Idaho Central Area — Boise, Idaho

Idaho Central Area — Boise, Idaho Comply with: CBS Sports App

Collection Historical past

Montana have gained 9 out of their final 15 video games towards Weber State.