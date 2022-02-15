How to watch Western Michigan vs. Akron: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing
Akron @ Western Michigan
Current Records: Akron 16-7; Western Michigan 5-20
What to Know
The Akron Zips are 9-1 against the Western Michigan Broncos since January of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Akron and WMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 6 p.m. ET at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. The Broncos should still be riding high after a win, while Akron will be looking to right the ship.
It was close but no cigar for Akron as they fell 66-64 to the Kent State Golden Flashes this past Friday. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Akron had been the slight favorite coming in.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between WMU and the Central Michigan Chippewas this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as WMU wrapped it up with a 77-63 victory at home.
Akron is now 16-7 while WMU sits at 5-20. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Akron enters the contest with only 62.9 points allowed per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Broncos have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.70% from the floor on average, which is the 14th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse — Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Akron have won nine out of their last ten games against Western Michigan.
- Jan 18, 2022 – Akron 74 vs. Western Michigan 73
- Jan 23, 2021 – Akron 79 vs. Western Michigan 68
- Feb 18, 2020 – Akron 71 vs. Western Michigan 67
- Jan 07, 2020 – Akron 84 vs. Western Michigan 69
- Jan 05, 2019 – Akron 56 vs. Western Michigan 48
- Mar 05, 2018 – Akron 79 vs. Western Michigan 78
- Jan 02, 2018 – Western Michigan 87 vs. Akron 75
- Jan 24, 2017 – Akron 90 vs. Western Michigan 80
- Jan 06, 2017 – Akron 66 vs. Western Michigan 59
- Jan 08, 2016 – Akron 62 vs. Western Michigan 53
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL