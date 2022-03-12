How to watch Yale vs. Pennsylvania: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Taking part in

Pennsylvania @ Yale

Common Season Data: Pennsylvania 12-15; Yale 17-11

What to Know

The Pennsylvania Quakers and the Yale Bulldogs are set to conflict at 2 p.m. ET March 12 at Lavietes Pavilion within the first spherical of the Ivy League Convention Tourney. UPenn will likely be looking for to avenge the 81-72 loss they suffered the final time these two groups performed February 18th.

Issues could not have gone a lot worse for the Quakers as they misplaced 93-70 to the Princeton Tigers on Saturday.

In the meantime, Yale beat the Brown Bears 74-65 on Saturday.

Yale’s win lifted them to 17-11 whereas Pennsylvania’s loss dropped them all the way down to 12-15. We’ll see if the Bulldogs can repeat their current success or if UPenn bounces again and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET The place: Lavietes Pavilion — Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion — Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN College

ESPN College Comply with: CBS Sports App

Collection Historical past

Yale and Pennsylvania each have one win of their final two video games.