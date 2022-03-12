How to watch Yale vs. Pennsylvania: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Taking part in
Pennsylvania @ Yale
Common Season Data: Pennsylvania 12-15; Yale 17-11
What to Know
The Pennsylvania Quakers and the Yale Bulldogs are set to conflict at 2 p.m. ET March 12 at Lavietes Pavilion within the first spherical of the Ivy League Convention Tourney. UPenn will likely be looking for to avenge the 81-72 loss they suffered the final time these two groups performed February 18th.
Issues could not have gone a lot worse for the Quakers as they misplaced 93-70 to the Princeton Tigers on Saturday.
In the meantime, Yale beat the Brown Bears 74-65 on Saturday.
Yale’s win lifted them to 17-11 whereas Pennsylvania’s loss dropped them all the way down to 12-15. We’ll see if the Bulldogs can repeat their current success or if UPenn bounces again and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- The place: Lavietes Pavilion — Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN College
- Comply with: CBS Sports App
Collection Historical past
Yale and Pennsylvania each have one win of their final two video games.
- Feb 18, 2022 – Yale 81 vs. Pennsylvania 72
- Jan 22, 2022 – Pennsylvania 76 vs. Yale 68
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL