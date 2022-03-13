How to watch Yale vs. Pennsylvania: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Taking part in

Pennsylvania @ Yale

Common Season Data: Pennsylvania 12-15; Yale 17-11

What to Know

The Pennsylvania Quakers and the Yale Bulldogs are set to conflict at 2 p.m. ET March 12 at Lavietes Pavilion within the first spherical of the Ivy League Convention Tourney. The Quakers can be searching for to avenge the 81-72 loss they suffered the final time these two groups performed February 18th.

UPenn discovered themselves the reluctant recipients of an unlucky 93-70 punch to the intestine towards the Princeton Tigers on Saturday.

In the meantime, the Bulldogs beat the Brown Bears 74-65 on Saturday.

UPenn is anticipated to lose this subsequent one by 3. These betting on them towards the unfold shouldn’t have excessive expectations for them because the squad is 3-Eight ATS when anticipated to lose.

Yale’s win lifted them to 17-11 whereas Pennsylvania’s loss dropped them all the way down to 12-15. We’ll see if Yale can repeat their current success or if UPenn bounces again and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET The place: Lavietes Pavilion — Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion — Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN College

ESPN College On-line streaming: fuboTV (Strive totally free. Regional restrictions could apply.)

fuboTV (Strive totally free. Regional restrictions could apply.) Comply with: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 3-point favourite towards the Quakers, in response to the most recent college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a great really feel for the road for this one, as the sport opened with the Bulldogs as a 3.5-point favourite.

Over/Underneath: -110

See college basketball picks for each single recreation, together with this one, from SportsLine’s superior pc mannequin. Get picks now.

Collection Historical past

Yale and Pennsylvania each have one win of their final two video games.

Feb 18, 2022 – Yale 81 vs. Pennsylvania 72

Jan 22, 2022 – Pennsylvania 76 vs. Yale 68

Harm Report for Yale

No Harm Data

Harm Report for Pennsylvania