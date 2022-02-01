How Tom Brady’s retirement could impact Ben Roethlisberger, the rest of the possible 2027 Hall of Fame class

Tom Brady had written his football legacy long before he officially announced his retirement on Tuesday. About 17 years ago, Brady put himself in an elite class after leading the Patriots to a third Super Bowl win over a four-year span. Last winter, Brady all but ended the conversation as the greatest player in pro football history after winning an unprecedented seventh Super Bowl ring. Despite living in a society where everything and anything is debated, it’s hard to make an argument against Brady as the greatest football player ever.

Barring a return to the gridiron, Brady will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027, when he will first be eligible. The question is who will be going in with him and how his inclusion will impact the rest of the class.

Brady’s retirement announcement comes less than a week after Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement after 18 years as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback. Aaron Rodgers may become the third future Hall of Fame quarterback to call it a career this winter. Rodgers is expected to make his decision before the start of free agency. Rob Gronkowski and Adrian Peterson, two other all-time greats, may also call it a career before the start of the 2022 season and would also be eligible for induction in 2027. If each of the above players decide to retire this offseason, this would make for arguably the greatest induction class in history, as long as the voters vote them in in their first year of eligibility.

Only five modern-era players can be inducted each year, which is where things could get a little messy. If other decorated players decide to hang it up this offseason, the voters may be forced to exclude someone. One thing that is certain is that player won’t be Brady, whose deliberation time when his name is first mentioned to the voters will last shorter that the time it takes to yell, “Let’s go!”

Roethlisberger’s deliberation shouldn’t take much longer. His longevity, individual and team-based achievements should also lead to induction in the summer of 2027. That would leave three more modern-era spots for that year’s induction class, which could be filled by any of the above players if they also decide to call it a career before the start of next season.