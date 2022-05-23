How Travis Kelce was calming force Patrick Mahomes needed in Chiefs final drive against Bills

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce revealed what he told Patrick Mahomes on the final drive of regulation in the AFC Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills.

This past season’s NFL Playoffs featured some classics. Perhaps one that stands above the rest is the AFC Divisional Round between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, which featured three lead changes in the final two minutes. Yet, it was the Chiefs who were able to tie with 13 seconds left in regulation after a tremendous offensive drive put the team in field goal range to force overtime.

Tight end Travis Kelce, who recorded the 25-yard reception to set up Harrison Butker’s overtime-forcing field goal, spoke with ESPN’s Joe Buck and Michael Collins about what he said to quarterback Patrick Mahomes prior to that play. Kelce told Mahomes that if the Bills play it a certain way, he’ll be open. He then said he had to tell the quarterback to be quiet because he was going to give away the play to Buffalo’s defense!

Travis Kelce on what he told Patrick Mahomes in final 13 seconds of regulation vs. Bills in playoffs

Considering how well the play worked out, that was a great call by Kelce.

Ahead of overtime, the Chiefs won the coin toss and elected to receive. Kansas City would not give the ball back, as they orchestrated an eight-play drive, culminating in Mahomes hitting Kelce in the end zone for the game-winning, eight-yard touchdown.

It was an instant classic that the Chiefs found a way to survive. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a tremendous performance that solidified his status as a Top 5 quarterback in the entire league. In those final two minutes, Allen threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Gabriel Davis to give Buffalo the lead. However, the Chiefs just had their number that game.

Kelce getting Mahomes to calm down paid off, as they advanced to the AFC Championship Game.