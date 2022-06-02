How U.S. presidents aged in office

J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/Bloomberg/Getty Photos

The American presidency is understood for being a troublesome job. The lads who serve in America’s highest workplace typically emerge from their phrases with a couple of additional grey hairs and wrinkles to match. Fortuitously for them, although, these bodily hallmarks of a high-pressure gig don’t appear to correspond to a lower in life expectancy. In truth, all through historical past, 23 of the 34 presidents who died of pure causes outlived other men their age group. And that is smart — presidents have entry to top-notch medical care. We pulled collectively two photographs of every president, captured close to the start and finish of their respective phrases, so that you might be the choose. This is how every president aged whereas serving as commander in chief.

George Washington Library of Congress

America’s first president was inaugurated on April 30, 1789. Some months later, painter and engraving artist Edward Savage captured Washington’s likeness through the winter of 1789-90. If the picture on the suitable appears to be like acquainted, that is since you in all probability carry round a couple of of them in your pockets, on the one-dollar invoice. The likeness was created in 1798, the yr after Washington accomplished his second time period.

John Adams Library of Congress/Nationwide Portrait Gallery through Smithsonian Establishment

John Adams served as president for 4 years, from 1797 to 1801. These two portraits had been created three years aside, in 1797 and 1800, respectively.

Thomas Jefferson Nationwide Portrait Gallery through Smithsonian Establishment

When Thomas Jefferson was elected in 1800, he had already served as secretary of state and vice chairman within the two previous administrations. Jefferson was a two-term president. He served from 1801 to 1809.

James Madison Left: Nationwide Portrait Gallery through Smithsonian Establishment Proper: Nationwide Archive/Newsmakers/Getty Photos

Jefferson’s Virginian compatriot James Madison served as commander in chief from 1809 to 1817. These portraits present Madison in his first and final yr in workplace.

James Monroe Left: Nationwide Portrait Gallery through Smithsonian Proper: Library of Congress

Monroe signed the Missouri Compromise on the finish of his first time period. The invoice admitted Missouri as a slave state and in any other case outlawed slavery north of Mason-Dixon line. Monroe served within the White Home from 1817 to 1825.

John Quincy Adams Left: Nationwide Portrait Gallery through Smithsonian Proper: Common Historical past Archive/Common Photos Group/Getty Photos

Like his father, President John Adams, this Adams additionally solely served one time period as president. He was the chief government from 1825 to 1829, shedding the 1828 election to Andrew Jackson. Adams didn’t attend Jackson’s inauguration.

Andrew Jackson Left: Library of Congress Proper: Smithsonian American Artwork Museum/Switch from U.S. District Court docket for the District of Columbia

Famously pro-slavery and anti-aristocracy, this soldier-turned-politician served as commander in chief from 1829 to 1837.

Martin Van Buren Library of Congress

Van Buren served only one time period as president. He was in workplace from 1837 to 1841.

William Henry Harrison Left: Nationwide Portrait Gallery through Smithsonian Proper: Library of Congress

These two portraits of William Henry Harrison had been created only one yr aside, in 1840 and 1841. Harrison obtained sick and died simply 31 days into his time period. He was the primary president to die in workplace.

John Tyler Left: Library of Congress Proper: Library Of Congress/Getty Photos

Tyler was the vice chairman when Harrison took workplace. He was elevated to the presidency upon Harrison’s demise in 1841. On the finish of the time period, Tyler launched a short election marketing campaign however withdrew from the race.

James Okay. Polk Library of Congress

This Tennessee statesman is taken into account a protégé of President Andrew Jackson. Not like Jackson, Polk served only one time period, from 1845 to 1849.

Zachary Taylor Library of Congress

Taylor was the second American president to die in workplace. Sixteen months into his time period, Taylor contracted extreme gastroenteritis and died quickly after. Hypothesis continues to at the present time concerning the reason for Taylor’s demise. One well-liked principle is that Taylor fell sufferer to an assassination try by pro-slavery Southerners. One other competing speculation is that he died after consuming contaminated meals.

Millard Fillmore Left: Nationwide Portrait Gallery through Smithsonian Proper: Library of Congress

Taylor’s vice chairman, Millard Fillmore, stepped in following Taylor’s demise. He completed out Taylor’s time period and didn’t search a brand new time period.

Franklin Pierce Nationwide Portrait Gallery through Smithsonian

New Hampshire’s Franklin Pierce served one time period as president. Historians rank him as one of many worst American presidents ever. He acquired low marks for his help of pro-slavery laws.

James Buchanan Left: George Rinhart/Corbis/Getty Photos Proper: Corbis/Getty Photos

Buchanan served one time period as president, from 1857 to 1861.

Abraham Lincoln Getty Photos

Lincoln was elected twice, however served simply over 4 years. He led the nation through the Civil Battle and signed the Emancipation Proclamation earlier than being assassinated by Accomplice sympathizer John Wilkes Sales space in 1865. The picture on the suitable was taken lower than one week earlier than his demise.

Andrew Johnson Left: Nationwide Portrait Gallery through Smithsonian Proper: Nationwide Portrait Gallery through Smithsonian/Frederick Hill Meserve Assortment

Johnson stepped into the presidency following Abraham Lincoln’s assassination in 1865 and served the remainder of what would have been Lincoln’s second time period. Johnson didn’t earn the Democratic nomination in 1868. He left workplace in 1869.

Ulysses S. Grant Left: Library of Congress Proper: Nationwide Portrait Gallery through Smithsonian

Earlier than he was elected president, Grant was the commanding normal of the Union Military through the Civil Battle. He served two phrases as president, from 1869 to 1877.

Rutherford B. Hayes Left: Nationwide Portrait Gallery through Smithsonian Proper: Nationwide Portrait Gallery through Smithsonian; reward of Francis A. DiMauro

Throughout Hayes’ solely time period, he ended the Reconstruction period and allowed for the imposition of Jim Crow legal guidelines within the South. He didn’t search reelection.

James A. Garfield Library of Congress

Garfield was assassinated only a few months into his time period in workplace. Each the inaugural cameo (left) and the {photograph} (proper) had been created in 1881.

Chester A. Arthur Left: Oscar White/Corbis/VCG/Getty Photos Proper: Library Of Congress/Getty Photos

Arthur succeeded to the presidency following James A. Garfield’s demise. He served only one time period, from 1881 to 1885, that was marked by poor well being.

Grover Cleveland Left: Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG/Getty Photos Proper: Glasshouse Classic/Common Historical past Archive/Common Photos Group/Getty Photos

Although he ran as a Democrat, Cleveland was a champion of fiscal conservatism. He entered his first time period (1885 to 1889) as a bachelor, however married faculty pupil Frances Folsom in 1886.

Benjamin Harrison Left: Oscar White/Corbis/VCG/Getty Photos Proper: Library Of Congress/Getty Photos

Harrison served only one time period, from 1889 to 1893. He’s remembered for landmark financial laws, together with the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890.

Grover Cleveland Left: Time Life Footage/Mansell/The LIFE Image Assortment/Getty Photos Proper: Glasshouse Classic/Common Historical past Archive/Common Photos Group/Getty Photos

After returning to personal life for 4 years, Cleveland re-emerged on the nationwide political stage to safe the Democratic nomination. He served his second time period as president from 1893 to 1897. He’s the one president in U.S. historical past to serve two non-consecutive phrases.

William McKinley Left: Photograph12/Common Photos Group/Getty Photos Proper: Frances Benjamin Johnston/Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG/Getty Photos

McKinley was assassinated a couple of months into his second time period. He served from 1897 to 1901. On the left, an unknown photographer snapped a photograph of William McKinley throughout his first inaugural tackle in 1897. The picture on the suitable exhibits McKinley on the 1901 Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York, simply at some point earlier than he was shot and mortally wounded throughout a public look on the truthful.

Theodore Roosevelt Left: Common Historical past Archive/Common Photos Group/Getty Photos Proper: Library of Congress

Roosevelt assumed the workplace of president following McKinley’s assassination. He was elected to his personal time period in 1904. Roosevelt was simply 42 when he entered workplace, the youngest to take action in American historical past.

William Howard Taft Left: lcok/Underwood Archives/Getty Photos Proper: Cincinnati Museum Heart/Getty Photos

Taft was a detailed pal of Theodore Roosevelt and simply earned the Republican nomination in 1908. He served one time period as president after which misplaced a reelection bid to Woodrow Wilson.

Woodrow Wilson Left: Cincinnati Museum Heart/Getty Photos Proper: Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG/Getty Photos

This Princeton College educational was 56 when he was inaugurated in 1913. He served two phrases within the White Home. Wilson suffered a stroke throughout his second time period, leaving him paralyzed on his left aspect and partially blind. He died in 1924, three years after leaving the White Home.

Warren G. Harding Left: PhotoQuest/Getty Photos Proper: Keystone View Firm/Archive Photographs/Getty Photos

Warren G. Harding suffered a deadly coronary heart assault two years into his presidency. He was in workplace from 1921 to 1923. Harding was well-liked throughout his flip within the White Home, however scandals — just like the Teapot Dome bribery scheme — emerged after his demise and tremendously broken his repute.

Calvin Coolidge Left: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Photos Proper: Bettmann/CORBIS/Bettmann Archive

Coolidge stepped into the function of president following Warren G. Harding’s demise. He was 51 when he was sworn into workplace. He was simply elected to his personal time period in 1924. Although Coolidge loved nice recognition throughout his time in workplace, historians rank him as a middling performer who did not put the nation’s sturdy financial system to good use.

Herbert Hoover Left: Bettmann/CORBIS/Bettmann Archive Proper: Getty Photos

Hoover served one time period, from 1929 to 1933, initially of the Nice Melancholy.

Franklin D. Roosevelt Left: PhotoQuest/Getty Photos Proper: Getty Photos

Roosevelt gained an unprecedented 4 presidential elections. Solely later was a two-term restrict for the nation’s highest workplace added to the U.S. Structure. He was 51 when he was inaugurated in 1933. Throughout his 12 years in workplace, FDR oversaw the New Deal and led the nation via a lot of the second World Battle. Roosevelt died, at 63, shortly after his fourth time period started and simply months earlier than the tip of World Battle II.

Harry S. Truman Getty Photos

Truman assumed workplace upon Roosevelt’s demise. Shortly after he took the oath, he presided over V-E Day, the victory of Allied forces in Europe. He additionally gave the order to drop two atomic bombs on Japan in August 1945. Truman was elected to his personal time period in 1948. He was 68 when he left workplace in 1953.

Dwight D. Eisenhower Left: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Photos Proper: Getty Photos

This Chilly Battle-era president, the previous supreme commander of Allied forces in Europe, oversaw the institution of NASA. He served two phrases, from 1953 to 1961.

John F. Kennedy Left: Getty Photos Proper: Artwork Rickerby/The LIFE Image Assortment/Getty Photos

Kennedy was simply shy of his third yr in workplace earlier than his assassination. He was 43 when he was elected and 46 when he was shot and killed in Dallas. The picture on the suitable was taken the morning of his demise.

Lyndon B. Johnson Left: Getty Photos Proper: PhotoQuest/Getty Photos

Johnson was sworn into workplace on Air Power One, solely hours after John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Johnson was elected to his personal time period in 1964. Johnson didn’t search reelection in 1968. He was 60 when he left workplace in 1969.

Richard Nixon Left: Henry Groskinsky/The LIFE Image Assortment/Getty Photos Proper: Getty Photos

Nixon was 56 when he was inaugurated in 1969. In 1972, he was reelected in one of many largest landslides in American historical past. He resigned in 1974 after the Watergate scandal was uncovered and it grew to become clear that impeachment was inevitable.

Gerald Ford Left: Invoice Pierce/The LIFE Photos Assortment/Getty Photos Proper: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Photos

Gerald Ford took over following Nixon’s resignation. He misplaced his bid for a full time period in 1976, and left workplace in January 1977.

Jimmy Carter Left: Ron Galella/Getty Photos Proper: Joe McNally /Walt Disney Tv/Getty Photos

Carter’s one-term presidency was marked by financial stagnation and the Iran hostage disaster. He served from 1977 to 1981.

Ronald Reagan Left: Joe McNally/Walt Disney Tv/Getty Photos Proper: Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Getty Photos

Reagan served two phrases as president and left with excessive approval scores. Reagan was only a few weeks shy of his 70th birthday when he first took the oath of workplace, and was 77 when he left.

George H. W. Bush Left: Getty Photos Proper: Greg Smith/CORBIS/Getty Photos

George H. W. Bush served one time period within the Oval Workplace. Earlier than turning into president, Bush served as Reagan’s vice chairman for eight years.

Invoice Clinton Left: Tim Clary/AFP/Getty Photos Proper: Paul Richards/AFP/Getty Photos

Clinton was a two-term president. His second time period was mired by scandals and impeachment. Nonetheless, Clinton left workplace with the very best approval ranking of any president because the second World Battle. Clinton was 46 when he took the oath of workplace.

George W. Bush Left: Pool/Bassignac/BUU/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Photos Proper: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Photos

George W. Bush, the oldest son of 41st President George H.W. Bush, defeated Al Gore within the notoriously shut 2000 presidential election. He was 54 at his inauguration. Bush’s tenure as president is commonly outlined by two issues: His response to the September 11 assaults and his dealing with of the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Barack Obama Left: Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Photos Proper: J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/Bloomberg/Getty Photos

Obama spent eight years as president of the USA. He was 47 at his first inauguration and 55 when he exited the White Home.