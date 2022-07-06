How vaccine foes co-opted the abortion rallying cry



In the shadow of L.A.’s artwork deco City Hall, musicians jammed onstage, children obtained their faces painted, and households picnicked on garden chairs. Amid the festivity, folks waved flags, sported T-shirts, and bought buttons — all emblazoned with a well-known slogan: “My Body, My Choice.”

This wasn’t an abortion rights rally. It wasn’t a protest in opposition to the latest U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gutted Roe v. Wade. It was the “Defeat the Mandates Rally,” a jubilant gathering of anti-vaccine activists in April to protest the few remaining covid-19 tips, equivalent to masks mandates on mass transit and vaccination necessities for well being care staff.

Similar scenes have performed out throughout the nation throughout the pandemic. Armed with the language of the abortion rights motion, anti-vaccine forces have converged with right-leaning causes to protest covid precautions.

And they’re succeeding. Vaccine opponents have appropriated “My Body, My Choice,” a slogan that has been inextricably linked to reproductive rights for practically half a century, to combat masks and vaccine mandates throughout the nation — including in California, the place lawmakers had vowed to undertake the hardest vaccine necessities in the U.S.

As the anti-vaccine contingent has notched successes, the abortion rights motion has taken hit after hit, culminating in the June 24 Supreme Court resolution that ended the federal constitutional proper to abortion. The ruling leaves it as much as states to resolve, and up to 26 states are anticipated to ban or severely restrict abortion in the coming months.

Now that anti-vaccination teams have laid declare to “My Body, My Choice,” abortion rights teams are distancing themselves from it — marking a surprising annexation of political messaging.

“It’s a really savvy co-option of reproductive rights and the movement’s framing of the issue,” stated Lisa Ikemoto, a legislation professor at the University of California-Davis Feminist Research Institute. “It strengthens the meaning of choice in the anti-vaccine space and detracts from the meaning of that word in the reproductive rights space.”

Framing the resolution to vaccinate as a singularly private one additionally obscures its public well being penalties, Ikemoto stated, as a result of vaccines are used to guard not only one particular person however a neighborhood of individuals by stopping the unfold of a illness to those that cannot shield themselves.

Celinda Lake, a Democratic strategist and pollster primarily based in Washington, D.C., stated “My Body, My Choice” is not polling effectively with Democrats as a result of they affiliate it with anti-vaccination sentiment.

“What’s really unique about this is that you don’t usually see one side’s base adopting the message of the other side’s base — and succeeding,” she stated. “That’s what makes this so fascinating.”

Jodi Hicks, president of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, acknowledged that the appropriation of abortion rights terminology has labored in opposition to the reproductive rights motion. “In this moment, to co-opt that messaging and distract from the work that we’re doing, and using it to spread misinformation, is frustrating and it’s disappointing,” Hicks stated.

She stated the motion was already gravitating away from the phrase. Even the place abortion is authorized, she stated, some ladies cannot “choose” to get one due to monetary or different limitations. The motion is now focusing extra closely on entry to well being care, utilizing catchphrases equivalent to “Bans Off Our Bodies” and “Say Abortion,” Hicks stated.

Vaccination hasn’t at all times been this political, stated Jennifer Reich, a sociology professor at the University of Colorado-Denver, who has written a book about why dad and mom refuse vaccines for his or her children. Opposition to vaccines grew in the Nineteen Eighties amongst dad and mom involved about faculty vaccine necessities. Those dad and mom stated they did not have sufficient information about vaccines’ potential dangerous results, but it surely wasn’t partisan at the time, Reich stated.

The situation exploded onto the political scene after a measles outbreak tied to Disneyland sickened at least 140 people in 2014 and 2015. When California lawmakers moved to ban dad and mom from claiming personal belief exemptions for required childhood vaccines, opponents organized round the thought of “medical choice” and “medical freedom.” Those opponents spanned the political spectrum, Reich stated.

Then got here covid. The Trump administration politicized the pandemic from the outset, beginning with masks and stay-at-home orders. Republican leaders and white evangelicals applied that technique on the floor, Reich stated, arguing in opposition to vaccine mandates when covid vaccines have been nonetheless solely theoretical — scaring folks with rhetoric about the lack of private alternative and pictures of vaccine passports.

They gained traction regardless of an apparent inconsistency, she stated: Often, the identical individuals who oppose vaccine necessities — arguing that it is a matter of alternative — are in opposition to abortion rights.

“What’s really changed is that in the last two or so years, it’s become highly partisan,” Reich stated.

Joshua Coleman leads V is for Vaccine, a gaggle that opposes vaccine mandates. He stated he deploys the phrase strategically relying on what state he is working in.

“In a state or a metropolis that’s extra pro-life, they don’t seem to be going to attach with that messaging, they do not consider in full bodily autonomy,” Coleman stated.

But in locations like California, he takes his “My Body, My Choice” rhetoric the place he thinks it will likely be efficient, like the annual Women’s March, the place he says he can typically get feminists to think about his perspective.

Perception of the phrase “choice” has modified over time, stated Alyssa Wulf, a cognitive linguist primarily based in Oakland, California. The phrase now evokes a picture of an remoted resolution that does not have an effect on the broader neighborhood, she stated. It can body an abortion seeker as self-centered, and a vaccine rejector as a person making a private well being alternative, Wulf stated.

Beyond linguistics, anti-vaccination activists are taking part in politics, deliberately trolling the abortion rights teams by utilizing their phrases in opposition to them, Wulf stated. “I really believe there’s a little bit of an ‘eff you’ in that,” Wulf stated. “We’re going to take your phrase.”

Tom Blodget, a retired Spanish-language teacher from Chico, California, sported a “My Body, My Choice” shirt — full with a picture of a cartoon syringe — at the Defeat the Mandates Rally in Los Angeles. It was “an ironic thing,” he stated, meant to show what he sees as the hypocrisy of Democrats who assist each abortion and vaccine mandates. Blodget stated he’s “pro-life” and believes that covid vaccines should not immunizations however a type of gene remedy, which isn’t true.

For Blodget, and lots of different anti-vaccination activists, there is no such thing as a inconsistency on this place. Abortion shouldn’t be a private well being resolution akin to getting a shot, they are saying: It is solely homicide.

“Women say they can have an abortion because it’s their body,” Blodget stated. “If that’s a valid thing for a lot of people, why should I have to take an injection of some concoction?”

About every week later and practically 400 miles to the north in Sacramento, state lawmakers heard testimony on payments about abortion and covid vaccines. Two protests, one in opposition to abortion and one in opposition to vaccine mandates, converged. Truckers from the “People’s Convoy,” a gaggle that opposes covid mandates that had been touring the nation with its message of “medical freedom,” testified in opposition to a invoice that will cease police from investigating miscarriages as murders. Anti-abortion activists lined as much as oppose a invoice that will replace reporting necessities to the state’s vaccine registry.

“My Body, My Choice” was ubiquitous: Kids petting police horses in entrance of the Capitol wore T-shirts with the slogan, and truckers watching a sword dance toted indicators above their heads.

At the time, two robust legislative proposals to mandate covid vaccines for schoolchildren and most staff had already been shelved with out a vote. One controversial vaccination proposal remained: a invoice to permit youngsters 12 and older to get covid vaccines without parental consent.

Lawmakers have since watered down the measure, elevating the minimal age to fifteen, and it awaits essential votes. They have shifted their consideration to the newest political earthquake: abortion.

This story was produced by KHN, which publishes California Healthline, an editorially unbiased service of the California Health Care Foundation.