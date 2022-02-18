How will Sooners replace losses on the defensive front?

Oklahoma’s defensive line was a bright spot in 2021, one of the fastest and most physical fronts in the country. Led by seniors Perrion Winfrey and Isaiah Thomas, who combined for 13.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss in 2021, big plays in the pass rush kept them in several games over the course of the season, especially at times when the offense wasn’t clicking.

But suddenly OU will have to replace virtually its entire starting pass rush for 2022, with edge rusher Nik Bonitto (who’s technically a linebacker) and his seven sacks heading to the draft as well.

Here is the Sooners’ offensive line outlook for 2022:

Key returnees: Marcus Stripling (senior), Jalen Redmond (junior), Reggie Grimes (junior), Ethan Downs (sophomore), Josh Ellison (senior)

Key losses: Isaiah Thomas (NFL draft), Perrion Winfrey (NFL draft)

Newcomers: Gracen Halton (freshman), Jeffery Johnson (transfer, Tulane), Jonah La’ulu (transfer, Hawaii), Cedric Roberts (freshman, Alton Tarber (freshman)

Biggest unanswered question: Can Redmond and crew fill the shoes left by the departing starters?

Redmond will lead the way, as the returning lineman with the most tackles, sacks, pressures and QB hits. He also made one of the biggest defensive plays of the season, a 42-yard touchdown return right before halftime against Iowa State.

Redmond was named the No. 8 returning interior defensive lineman by ProFootballFocus. He led the team in sacks in 2019 before opting out in 2020, and now he’ll be the big dog in the pass rush after last year’s departures.

Why 2019 production could be better: Even with those departures the Sooners have one of the deepest lines in the Big 12. Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes still have loads of potential, Jeffery Johnson and Jonah La’ulu are talented transfers, and 4-star freshman Gracen Holton was a late signing day grab that could impact the line right away.

Oklahoma gave a sneak-peek of what 2022′s line will look like in the Alamo Bowl win over Oregon, after Winfrey and Thomas had opted out. It looked promising, the Sooners tallying three sacks and six TFL as well as five QB hurries.

Why 2019 production could be worse: Winfrey and Thomas were far more impactful than their sack total. Winfrey was an anchor in the middle, and though Jeffery can match up with him in size, the ferocity and physicality will be hard to replace. Thomas was a fifth-year senior and a great locker room presence. The Sooners are bringing back just 16 sacks across all returning lineman, and if there’s someone there that can affect the run and the pass like both Winfrey and Thomas could, it hasn’t been seen yet.

Overall outlook: It’s another position group for the Sooners that’s a bit of a mystery, although less so than at the offensive skill positions. The seeds for another top-end pass rush are there, they just have to take root and show that they can grow. Redmond, Grimes, Stripling and the new transfers will all be heavily relied upon, but they’ve all flashed in the past, and perhaps they just needed the opportunity they’ll surely get in 2022 to thrive.

