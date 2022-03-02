Howard University’s Channing Hill, a Euless Trinity grad, wins NAACP award for activism

When Channing Hill graduates from Howard University in 2023, she knows she will leave the campus a better place for future students.
Hill, along with three other students, led #BlackburnTakeover, a 34-day sit-in protest involving more than 100 students at the historically Black university in Washington.
The students who abandoned their dorm rooms and camped outside the Blackburn Center complained that Howard’s dorms were unlivable, infested with rodents, prone to repeat flooding and in need of mold remediation.
For her work organizing the protest, Hill was named the NAACP’s “Youth Activist of the Year” and recognized during the 53rd Image Awards last weekend.
The graduate of Euless Trinity High School said the protest was born of necessity.
“Protests have a role and create change,” said Hill, 20, a junior who is president of Howard’s NAACP student chapter. “Protests serve as something that shine a light in the dark; but to keep that light on, you have to continue the work.”
Hill said the award is for all the Howard University students who dared to do something about their on-campus living conditions.
“This is not just an award for me. This is an award for us. It’s our achievement, our sacrifice,” she said. “The 34 days that we went and struggled, and for all of us who took a failing grade last semester.”
Channing’s father, Fort Worth Star-Telegram sportswriter Clarence E. Hill Jr., said his daughter is his hero.
“It’s humbling, inspiring and invigorating when your children can become your heroes,” he said. “I’m proud and thankful because I know the commitment she has to the cause and the work she put in.
“I’ve always admired Channing’s will and determination to fight for what she thinks is right and to speak her truth to power.”
The Howard protest began last fall when a handful of students requested to meet with the university’s president, Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, regarding their concerns over mold growing in student dormitories.
The complaints first started two decades ago, when Howard students protested with similar concerns in 2001 and again in 2017.
When Frederick agreed to meet with only campus leaders whom protesters claimed he had handpicked, Hill and her peers staged the sit-in from Oct. 12 to Nov. 14, the longest student protest in Howard’s history.
The sit-in was a rallying call heard across the country and around the world. Daily updates went viral on social media, and the movement sparked similar protests for quality housing at other historically Black colleges and universities across the nation.
Meanwhile, civil rights leaders visited the campus. Politicians on Capitol Hill joined the conversation. Rapper Gucci Mane declined to perform during Howard’s storied homecoming week, in solidarity with the protesting students.
“Jesse Jackson came and went. Cory Booker came and went. Elizabeth Warren tweeted, and the news cycle came and went,” Hill said. “Still, the school was stagnant.”
On Day 34 of the protest, administrators signed an agreement effectively meeting the students’ demands — and promising them they would not be expelled from school or otherwise disciplined for organizing and participating in the sit-in.
Still, Hill said housing problems continue at Howard. On the day she spoke with Texas Metro News, a media partner of The Dallas Morning News, she said a dorm flooded.
“Did we get everything we wanted? Absolutely not. Are we satisfied with what we got? Absolutely not,” she said. “Do we feel that students are safer in the immediate meantime? Yes.”
Her daughter’s tenacity and courage to speak out on issues she feels are unfair doesn’t surprise her, said Valerie Fields Hill, Channing’s mother and a Texas Metro News editor.
She said she remembers Channing Hill finding her voice as a child, when she was often one of the few Black girls in her classroom and experienced bullying.
“She became tired of having to explain herself,” Fields Hill said. “She was tired of being called names.”
By high school, Fields Hill said her daughter had developed “a strong sense of advocacy.”
Channing Hill said that she gained strength and determination from her mother and that she hopes to have the same inner peace someday.
“Even in really hard times, she has this unyielding faith that it will be okay,” the Howard junior said. “I try to emulate that, but I have not mastered it.”
She credited her father with teaching her how to be confident.
“My dad is the type of person that can talk to anybody. He walks into a room with confidence,” she said, adding that she got charisma from both her parents, who attended the NAACP awards with her in Los Angeles.
Channing Hill said she wants the world to know she and her peers are proud to be Howard students and proud of what they accomplished for future generations.
“This is us being recognized [and them] saying, ‘You did a good job and you did the right thing,’” she said.
After graduation, she said she wants to attend law school at Howard and become a defense attorney for juvenile offenders.
This story, originally published in Texas Metro News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and TMN. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas.