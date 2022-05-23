HowtoRetireWith$2MillionOna$60,000Salary|BusinessNews

Ifyouknowoflocalbusinessopeningsorclosings,pleasenotifyushere.
· TheBrothersThatJustDoGuttersareopeninganewlocationinAllentownat1302N.18thSt.
· St.JohnChrysostomAcademy, anOrthodoxschoolservinggrades1-9startingthisfall,heldagrandopeningatitsSt.FrancisCenter,Bethlehem,campus.
· EastonCommons,ashoppingcenteranchoredbyGiantFoodsat2920EastonAve.,BethlehemTownship,hasanewname:TheShopsatBethlehem.
· CarbonCountyisgettingatasteofBrazilatUaiBrasilBBQat315LehighAve.inPalmerton.
· TheKeystonePubinBethlehemTownship,at3259EastonAvenue,hasreopenedafteralengthyandexpensiverenovation.
· TheTradingPostDepotopenedat401NorthamptonSt.,Easton.Therusticfurniturestoremakescustomtablesfordiningrooms,desktops,conferencecentersandmore.
· TheEastonareahasanewgym:HomemadeFitnessat444CedarvilleRoadinWilliamsTownship.
· IlGaetanoRistoranteopenedatits665ColumbusAve.,Phillipsburg,location.
· Ciao!SandwichShoppetoopensecondlocationonCollegeHillinEaston,replacingTheKettleRoom
· ReneandGriselliesBeniquehaveopened Ezekiel47Cafe at10S.FifthAve.,offFifthandPennavenues,inWestReading.
· AlterEgoSalonandDaySpa inEmmausisholdingagrandopeningSunday,May22,from11a.m.to3p.m.,witharibboncuttingatnoon.
· OrigenLatinFusionhasopenedatthesiteoftheformerTomcatCafeinSinkingSpring,BerksCounty.
· SellersvilleSeniorResidences willholdaribbon-cuttingceremonyMay24.TheBucksCountyaffordable-housingcommunityforadults55andolderhas50apartments,witheightallocatedforpeoplewithbehavioralhealthneeds.
· TheHouseandBarninEmmaushasopeneditsShedoutdoordiningandcigarbararea.TheHouseandBarnisat1449ChestnutSt.inEmmaus.
· LaSpa&NailBarwillholdagrandopeningfrom11a.m.toclosingonFriday,May20,witharibboncuttingat11a.m.The2765PapermillRoad,Wyomissing.
· RealtorAmandaVachrisandtheSchuylkillChamberofCommercewillholdaribboncuttingatVachris’snewKellerWilliamsRealEstateofficeat15St.JohnSt.,SchuylkillHaven,at4p.m.onMay24.
· IlGaetanoRistorante willholdagrandopeningonFriday,May20,at5:30p.m.The665ColumbusAve.,Phillipsburg.
· FirstCommonwealthFederalCreditUnionwillholdagrandopeningatitsnewheadquartersinTrexlertown,6126HamiltonBlvd.,onMay18.
· VinylPressSigns&GraphicshasrelocatedwithinEmmaus.Thenewsiteis15S.SecondSt.,notfarfromtheformerSixthStreetlocation.
·Pedro’sCafeinEmmaustoclose
·SVSports(formerlySchuylkillValleySports)tocloseQuakertownlocation
· FlemingtonDIYwillhostaGrandRe-Openingon May14at 26StanglRoad,Flemington. Thecelebrationwillkickoffat10a.m.
· Elpedio’sRistoranteatSeipsvilleopenedat 2912OldNazarethRoadinEaston.Therestaurantisopen WednesdaythroughSunday.
· UaiBrazilopenedat 315LehighAve,Palmerton,offeringbothaseated orbuffet option.
·ColombianMexRestaurantopened at 107EUnionBlvdinBethlehem,offeringtraditionalColombiancuisine.
· PrecisionInkopenedat 161WBerwickSt.inEaston.
· KingWingopenedalocationinBethlehemat 129E.ThirdSt.,serving wingsandsandwiches.
· Tony’sPizza&Restaurantopenedanewlocationat 3417SullivanTrailinEaston.
· BigPapa’sRestaurant&Cateringopenedat 1236NorthamptonSt,Easton. DaleKoehler&SonsFarmwillsupplytherestaurantwith meatandeggs.
· Route61Hardwarehasitsribboncuttingat635FountainSt.inAshlandatnoononJune24.
· TheShenandoahPharmacywillholdaribboncuttingatnoon,June1,atits33N.MainSt.,Shenandoah,location.
·TheCanalsideCuponRoute611inWilliamsTownshipopensfortheseasonMay13
· TheCuriousPlantaholicNazareth hasexpandedintoNewJerseywithasecondstoreat20MainSt.inhistoricClinton,HunterdonCounty.theoriginalstoreisonBelvidereStreetinNazareth.
· ChildcareWithAPurposeandLehighValleyMartialArtsarebothcomingtotheshoppingcenteronEastonAvenueinBethlehemlaterthisyear.
· WithinHarmonywellnesscenterhasitsgrandopeningMay18and5p.m.Thecenter,whichwillprovideservicessuchasreikiandcrystalenergysessions,islocatedatat182S.FirstSt.inLehighton
· Time2TalkTherapyServiceswillholdanopenhouseJune1at521BridgeSt.inLehighton
· AlterEgoSalon&DaySpatoholdgrandopeningonMay22at500BroadStreetinEmmaus
· SephoraatKohl’stoopenatWhitehallKohl’s
·JulietteBridalsbyIvanahasrelocatedto161GlenworthRd.,Pottsvilleandishavinga”relocationcelebration”onMay19atnoon.
· Iqorhasopenedanew30,000square-footcallcenterinAllentown
· LifeAdvanceFitnessat436StateAve.inEmmausopensonMay11
· GroceryOutletBargainMarketisopenat561S.BroadStreetinLansdale,intheformerSuperFoodtownlocation.
· Anewmafia-themedbarnamedCapo&Co.KegandCorkKitchenishiringstaffinEmmaus.Therestaurantisat1375ChestnutSt.andwillfeatureaself-tapwinebar.