HPD cruiser, suspect smash into homes during hot pursuit





A high-speed police chase ended in each a suspect and an HPD officer crashing into neighboring homes within the East End of Houston, on May 18, 2023. Both automobiles have been left embedded within the facets of the homes. The pursuit started after a white Chevy Malibu was once recognized as a imaginable automobile fascinated by a contemporary theft, the usage of FLOCK cameras arrange by means of Houston police. The cameras scan license plates and evaluate them to FBI, National Crime Information Center, and Texas Crime Information Center databases of stolen and sought after automobiles the usage of cellular indicators. Despite attaining speeds of as much as 80 mph, nobody was once injured within the chase. ABC 13’s Mycah Hatfield tweeted pictures of the atypical and skid-marked scene. This incident isn’t the primary time an HPD officer has misplaced keep watch over and long past off the street at excessive velocity: in 2022, Officer Orlando Hernandez was once no longer charged after fatally placing Sunnyside resident Michael Wayne Jackson whilst responding to a reported car-jacking.