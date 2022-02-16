HPD releases witness video of robbery suspect in NW Houston

Police said the man threatened a store clerk into giving him money from the register. Video shows him driving away in an older model Infiniti.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking to arrest a robbery suspect that was caught on video after taking money from a store.

It happened on Sunday, Jan. 30 at around 8:30 p.m. The store is at the 9400 block of North Freeway on West Mount Houston Road.

Police said a man walked up to an employee and gave her a note saying he had a gun and wanted money from the cash register. The employee gave him money out of fear that he might have had a gun, though it’s not clear if he did.

A witness recorded the suspect with her cell phone as he was leaving the store. The video shows someone driving away in white older model Infiniti with some paint scraped off of its front bumper.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.