Hughie Fury to face Michael Hunter in WBA world title eliminator in July – live and exclusive on Sky Sports | Boxing News

Main world heavyweight title contenders Hughie Fury and Michael Hunter will face off in a ultimate WBA world title eliminator on Saturday, July 2 on the AO Enviornment Manchester, dwell and unique on Sky Sports activities.

The WBA has ordered that the winner of Fury versus Hunter will go on to problem the winner of the upcoming WBA world heavyweight title struggle between defending champion Trevor Bryan and British contender Daniel Dubois, which is scheduled for June 11.

The Manchester big and the American dangerman will put every thing on the road on this extraordinarily aggressive high-stakes showdown and, with the world title in sight for the victor, fireworks are assured.

Hughie Fury can emphatically show his world title ambitions if he can tame prime American contender Michael Hunter.



“I take the fights everybody avoids,” Fury stated. “Michael Hunter has fought the perfect and is up there with the perfect. These are the fights I need to present who’s the perfect fighter on the market.

“I am wanting ahead to this problem. I imagine I am probably the greatest fighters on the earth and that is one other huge struggle to show I stand with the highest three on the earth heavyweight division.”

On the identical evening and in the identical venue, after the BOXXER occasion is completed, Ricky Hatton will face pal and fellow legend Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition match. Broadcast particulars for that occasion are nonetheless to be finalised.

Fury, at present 26(15)-Three and ranked at No four by the WBA, is fired up for his conflict with Hunter and has been targeted on a second world shot since September 2017 when his problem for the WBO World Title, at simply 23-years-old, led to a controversial factors loss to Joe Parker.

In 2018 Michael Hunter confirmed off his pace and firepower when he chopped down big Russian Alexandr Ustinov.



The 27-year-old, managed by Mick Hennessy, was in prime kind final October in Newcastle when he compelled rugged rival Christian Hammer to retire on his stool after 5 rounds. Till then Fury was at his greatest, touchdown correct jabs and uppercuts and forcing Hammer’s first stoppage loss since 2015 in opposition to his cousin Tyson Fury.

With Hammer additionally taking heavy punchers like Tony Yoka, Alexander Povetkin and Luis Ortiz the gap, the stoppage appears to be like much more spectacular on Fury’s report as he stakes his declare for a world title shot.

Fury is on an unbeaten three-fight run with victories over Hammer, Mariusz Wach and Pavel Bitter since his factors loss to heavy-hitter Povetkin in August 2019.

WBA No 2-rated Hunter, who comes into this struggle with a 20(14)-1-2 report, has been swerved by lots of the huge names within the division and is focusing on his first world heavyweight title shot after a factors loss to Oleksandr Usyk in 2017 for the WBO world cruiserweight title. He will probably be aiming to trigger a giant upset by defeating Fury.

Nicknamed ‘The Bounty’, Michael’s father Mike was a former fringe heavyweight contender within the 1980s and 1990s who fought a number of the huge names of the period together with Buster Mathis Jr, Tyrell Biggs and Frans Botha.

He represented America within the London 2012 Olympics and turned professional shortly after, beginning out within the cruiserweight ranks, and shortly put collectively an undefeated run earlier than difficult Usyk.

To spotlight the intense menace that Hunter presents to Fury, the 33-year-old induced an enormous upset on his final go to to Britain in October 2019 when he stopped the unbeaten prospect Martin Bakole within the 10th spherical of an exciting struggle after touchdown some heavy photographs for the referee to wave it off.

Since then he has gone unbeaten in seven fights, together with a December 2019 draw with Povetkin in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, which Fury believes ought to rightly have been a choice win in his favour.

Michael Hunter has the abilities and energy to hassle any prime contender.



“We’re excited to return to Manchester and the long-lasting AO Enviornment Manchester for a struggle which has every thing on the road,” stated BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom.

“Hughie Fury has patiently constructed his approach again to world title competition and has overcome huge challenges alongside the best way. That is one other huge check in opposition to one of the crucial averted fighters within the division.

“Hughie is just nearly to come back into his prime and so if he can get previous Michael then he places himself unquestionably within the combine for world titles within the coming months and years.

“Michael may even imagine that is the prospect he’s ready for, and with such a giant alternative on the road for the winner, each fighters will probably be giving every thing.”

Hughie Fury places the strain on Christian Hammer on his strategy to a stoppage win in Newcastle.



Adam Smith, Sky Sports activities Head of Boxing Growth, stated: “What a superb match up within the blue-riband division as Hughie Fury has a severe heavyweight check in opposition to the superb Michael Hunter – whose expertise we all know properly on Sky!

“Can Hughie now emerge out of the shadows to provide a career-best efficiency – or will the fashionable and averted American gate-crash the world scene?”

A ticket for the BOXXER occasion will grant entry to AO Manchester Enviornment from 17:30 all through the night. Tickets will subsequently grant free entry to the Ricky versus Barrera present by Europa Concert events which can start after BOXXER’s occasion has concluded.

To register for tickets go to boxxer.com