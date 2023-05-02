Hugo Salinas Cortinas, Gulf cartel lieutenant, arrested near Texas border

Police in Mexico introduced on Monday that they have got apprehended a high-ranking member of the Metros, considered one of the vital violent factions inside the Gulf drug cartel. The suspect, Hugo Salinas Cortinas, is reportedly chargeable for 23 assaults on police and 9 towards army staff, and his nickname “La Cabra” way “The Goat.”

Although he used to be arrested remaining Friday, it used to be best on Monday that police and the Mexican Army launched the news of his seize. Details at the causes for the prolong have no longer been supplied.

During his arrest, Salinas Cortinas used to be discovered to be wearing two weapons and 600 tablets, which might be believed to include fentanyl. He used to be allegedly accountable for drug and migrant smuggling operations alongside a stretch of the Rio Grande river, sometimes called the Rio Bravo.

The cities of Camargo and Miguel Aleman, which might be located at the Mexican facet of the border throughout from Rio Grande City and Roma, Texas, fall inside Salinas Cortinas’ territory of operation.

In 2021, a girl who used to be recognized as Salinas Cortinas’ spouse used to be arrested in Roma, Texas. Police discovered over $800,000 hidden in shoeboxes and backpacks in her house.

The Gulf cartel has divided into feuding subgroups following the arrest and extradition of more than a few best leaders during the last decade. The arrest of Salinas Cortinas follows the sentencing of the brother of Miguel Villarreal, aka “Gringo Mike,” for his involvement within the distribution of cocaine.

The Gulf Cartel, considered one of Mexico’s oldest and maximum established arranged crime teams, is headquartered within the town of Matamoros, which sits without delay reverse the U.S. border in Brownsville, Texas. As rival factions battle for keep an eye on over drug trafficking routes alongside the border, the cartel has been shedding energy.

The Scorpions subgroup of the Gulf cartel is thought to have kidnapped 4 Americans and killed two of them lately.

Cara Tabachnick contributed to this document.