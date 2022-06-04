Human remains found 50 years ago in Florida are finally identified through DNA testing as belonging to Susan Gale Poole

Throughout a information convention Thursday, Detective Invoice Springer introduced that the stays present in June of 1974 belong to 15-year-old Susan Gale Poole who went lacking in Broward County simply earlier than Christmas in 1972.
Poole’s stays have been recognized following family tree testing by Othram Labs, a personal forensic laboratory that makes use of genome sequencing to construct DNA profiles, in keeping with Springer.
Late final 12 months, Othram Labs contacted the Palm Seashore County Sheriff’s Workplace about performing family tree testing on chilly circumstances.
“It was determined by the sheriff’s workplace and my supervisors that we’d ship up the unknown stays of the woman from 1974,” Springer mentioned. “Due to Othram, they have been capable of establish her and construct a profile.”
Scientists used that DNA profile to establish Poole’s mom and siblings. Poole’s mom remains to be alive and in her 90s.
Poole was born on February 12, 1957. On the time of her disappearance, Poole lived together with her household at a Fort Lauderdale trailer park, in keeping with the PBSO. Poole was additionally staying at a pal’s condo in Wilton Manors on the time.
Springer says Poole’s skeletal stays have been discovered tied up within the mangroves of an space previously often called “Burnt Bridges” alongside A1A in Palm Seashore County.
Detectives imagine Poole could also be a sufferer of Gerard Schaefer who was convicted in 1973 of two counts of homicide within the first diploma following the deaths of two Florida teenagers.
On the time of Poole’s disappearance, Schaefer was an officer for the Wilton Manors Police Division, Springer says. Schaefer was additionally employed by the Martin County Sheriff’s Workplace for lower than a month in 1972, in keeping with division information.
“Again in 1974, (police) did a search warrant on his home in Broward County,” Springer mentioned. “They obtained driver’s licenses, jewellery, and different objects belonging to numerous victims.”
Springer says he’s now working with the Broward County Sheriff’s Workplace within the hopes of finding any objects discovered at Schaefer’s residence that will have belonged to Poole.
Schaefer died in jail in 1995, Springer says. Proper now, there isn’t a bodily proof, solely circumstantial proof, tying Schaefer to Poole’s homicide, in keeping with Springer.