Human remains found near ‘gator-infested’ waters in Martin Co.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — State and native officers in Martin County are looking a big space of the Hungryland Wildlife Protect after human stays have been discovered Wednesday.
In a put up on the Martin County Sheriff’s Workplace Fb web page, investigators mentioned the stays have been discovered close to a “gator-infested canal financial institution” about three miles contained in the park.
Detectives and officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Fee are on the scene Thursday.
Sheriff William Snyder mentioned a Florida Recreation and Freshwater Fish Fee biologist was working within the protect Wednesday morning and noticed what they thought was an alligator with a human arm.
Fee regulation enforcement was referred to as to the scene and spent a lot of the day searching for the stays. By the night, they discovered the arm and referred to as the sheriff’s workplace.
Detectives on Thursday later discovered what seemed to be different human stays.
Within the final 24 hours, officers mentioned they discovered two physique components, together with one which was noticed within the mouth of an alligator.
Regulation enforcement is confronted with the problem of figuring out if the stays are from the identical particular person, scouring an enormous space for proof.
They mentioned there’s a excessive chance that animal exercise moved or destroyed different stays. The stays discovered to this point have been found a mile and a half from one another.
Martin County Hearth Rescue’s dive crew was looking the waters for any extra human stays.
A sheriff’s workplace sniper was on the scene to guard the divers from alligators whereas they searched.
Cadaver canine have been looking the grounds, together with deputies on ATVs and a helicopter.
“We will not rule out the likelihood that any individual fell within the water and died of pure causes out right here, however it would not appear to be that to us,” Snyder mentioned. “One factor we all the time need to consider is we’re just some miles from Palm Seashore County. We’ve had what we name physique dumps, disposing of human stays right here in Martin County, that originated in Palm Seashore County. That is been happening for many years.”
Snyder believes the stays are from a white man.
He mentioned they don’t have anybody lacking within the county however are in contact with Palm Seashore County, which has 16 lacking individuals.
As a result of it would not seem the stays have been on the protect for an extended time frame, the sheriff is hopeful to tug fingerprints and make an identification rapidly earlier than ready for a DNA take a look at.
The park is at present closed to the general public.